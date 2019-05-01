Will go to SC: SP's Tej Bahadur Yadav after rejection of his nomination

Earlier, the SP had replaced Shalini Yadav with Thapa, who had filed papers as an Independent candidate.

Tej Yadav, the BSF jawan was sacked for his video complaining about food. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The nomination papers of the Samajwadi Party’s candidate Tej Bahadur Thapa were rejected by the district election officer on Wednesday.

After rejection of the nomination papers, Yadav said, “My nomination has been rejected wrongly. I was asked to produce the evidence at 6.15pm on Monday, we produced the evidence, still my nomination was rejected. We will go to the Supreme Court.”

Tej Yadav, the BSF jawan was sacked for his video complaining about food.

Earlier, the SP had replaced Shalini Yadav with Thapa, who had filed papers as an Independent candidate.

The Election Commission had sent him a notice on Tuesday, asking him to clarify whether he was dismissed.

In the letter, the poll body said employees of the state or central government who have been dismissed for "corruption or disloyalty to the state" shall be disqualified from campaigning for a period of five years.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses etc all. Happy reading.