PM Modi's 5 years better than Congress's 70: Pragya Singh Thakur

ANI
Published : May 1, 2019, 10:19 am IST
Updated : May 1, 2019, 10:19 am IST

'Congress doesn't have any respect for women. While BJP govt has ensured safety and security along with respect for women,' she said.

Pragya Thakur urged the people to vote for the BJP to ensure a strong government and lambasted those who made anti-national statements and asked the people to give such people a befitting response by driving them away. (Photo: ANI)
 Pragya Thakur urged the people to vote for the BJP to ensure a strong government and lambasted those who made anti-national statements and asked the people to give such people a befitting response by driving them away.

Bhopal: BJP leader and candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Thakur addressed a public rally here on Tuesday where she drew comparisons between the five years of rule of PM Narendra Modi as against the 70 years of Congress rule.

“Congress has ruled India for 70 years but they never cared about the pride and dignity of people and their culture. When the BJP government came under Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh, development was ushered in. Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana of the central government ensured a safe future for the girl child. I have only one thing to say - compare the five years of rule of Modi Ji against the 70 years of Congress rule. You would understand who to vote in,” Pragya Singh Thakur said.

“Our 15 years of governance in the state of Madhya Pradesh had good governance as its basic theme. The four-month old Congress government, however, has only engaged in corruption as raids have proven where bags of notes have been found with them,” she added.

“Congress doesn't have any respect for women. While the BJP government has ensured safety and security along with respect for women,” she said.

Pragya Thakur urged the people to vote for the BJP to ensure a strong government and lambasted those who made anti-national statements and asked the people to give such people a befitting response by driving them away.

Madhya Pradesh sees polls in four phases on April 29, May 6, 12 and 19. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

 

