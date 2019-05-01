Wednesday, May 01, 2019 | Last Update : 10:44 AM IST

India, All India

'Person responsible for safeguarding is creating chaos': Jaya Bachchan slams PM

ANI
Published : May 1, 2019, 8:53 am IST
Updated : May 1, 2019, 8:53 am IST

Bachchan, who was in the city to campaign for Lucknow SP candidate Poonam Sinha, appealed to public to 'wholeheartedly welcome' new entrant.

The actor-turned-politician also appealed to voters to come out in large numbers and vote in the ongoing polls. (Photo: File)
 The actor-turned-politician also appealed to voters to come out in large numbers and vote in the ongoing polls. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan claimed that the person responsible for safeguarding the country is the one who is creating chaos and disorder, in an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"At this point in time, the one who is responsible for protecting the nation is the one who is creating chaos and disorder," she said while addressing a rally on Tuesday. "The responsibility of booth agents is very important and necessary," she added.

Bachchan, who was in the city to campaign for Lucknow SP candidate Poonam Sinha, appealed to the public to "wholeheartedly welcome" the new entrant.

"Samajwadi's tradition is to welcome new candidates wholeheartedly. We always welcome them and ensure their victory. We ensure our candidates that no matter where all of you come from, you are a part of SP and we will protect you," she noted.

"You all have to promise me this (Poonam's victory), otherwise she will not allow me to enter Mumbai. She is my friend and I have had good relations with her for over 40 years now," the SP leader added.

The actor-turned-politician also appealed to voters to come out in large numbers and vote in the ongoing polls.

"The enthusiasm and zeal what you are showing today, I want to see this zeal while voting. You all have to support our candidates who are contesting, with the same amount of enthusiasm and prove that Samajwadi workers are with them," Bachchan asserted.

In Uttar Pradesh, SP, BSP, and RLD are contesting polls in alliance, under which SP will contest on 37 seats, BSP on 38 and RLD on three.

Polling in Lucknow will be held on May 6 and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Sinha, who joined SP on April 16, is contesting against Home Minister Rajnath Singh in the capital city.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses etc all. Happy reading.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, jaya bachchan, narendra modi, bjp, poonam sinha
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

Latest From India

Pragya Thakur urged the people to vote for the BJP to ensure a strong government and lambasted those who made anti-national statements and asked the people to give such people a befitting response by driving them away. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi's 5 years better than Congress's 70: Pragya Singh Thakur

He was 68. Reddy was hospitalised early this month. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Jana Sena Party candidate S P Y Reddy dies after prolonged illness

However, Sushma Swaraj ruled out the possibility of a hate crime. (Photo: File)

1 Indian, 3 Indian-origin persons killed in US' Cincinnati, not hate crime: Swaraj

Students protest against hostel warden for forcing girls to strip at Akal University. (Photo: ANI)

Girls forced to strip over a sanitary pad, protests erupt in Punjab college

MOST POPULAR

1

Twitteratis floods Rohit the hitman's twitter account with loads of birthday wishes

2

Attention Marvel fans! Here's what going to happen after 'Avengers: Endgame'

3

Man held after women's bodies found in freezer in London

4

ICC World Cup 2019, Players to watch out for: Dinesh Karthik

5

This astrologer believes India won’t be this year’s World Champ; read to know why

more

Editors' Picks

Ankita Lokhande kisses beau Vicky Jain. (Photo: Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain share intimate kiss at wedding; watch video

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F. (Photo: Instagram)

Here's why Saif Ali Khan touts Alaia F as perfect daughter for 'Jawani Janeman'

Nita Ambani with Indian soldiers.

Nita-Mukesh Ambani celebrate Akash's wedding with Indian soldiers and their families

Screengrab of Badla Unplugged - Episode 2 featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)

Badla Unplugged - Episode 2: Big B and SRK create exclusive ode for each other

Harrdy Sandhu. (Photo: Instagram)

Singer Harrdy Sandhu to play this famous Indian bowler in Ranveer Singh's '83

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham