‘Perpetrators won’t be spared', PM condemns Maoist attack in Gadchiroli

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also condemned the attack terming it 'coward'.

New Delhi: Condemning the attack in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that "the perpetrators of such violence will not be spared."

PM tweeted: “Strongly condemn the despicable attack on our security personnel in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. I salute all the brave personnel. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten. My thoughts and solidarity are with the bereaved families. The perpetrators of such violence will not be spared”.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also condemned the attack terming it "coward".

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to condemn the attack.

BJP president Amit Shah condemned and called it a "cowardly attack".

“Naxal attack on security personnel in Gadchiroli Maharashtra is a highly condemnable cowardice act. My thoughts are with the families of brave personnel who sacrificed their lives for the nation. Perpetrators of this heinous act will not go unpunished,” tweeted Arun Jaitley.

