Maharashtra: 15 security personnel, driver killed in naxal attack

An IED blast, which took place between Jamborkheda and Lendhari, was targeted on a police vehicle.

Gadchiroli: Naxalites have alleged to have blasted an IED in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra today killing 16 security personnel.

The vehicle which was targeted was carrying the security personnel from the Kurkheda Quick Response Team of Gadchiroli police and the blast took place between Jamborkheda and Lendhari, according to local police.

Subodh Jaiswal, Maharashtra's Director General of Police said, "We are prepared to give a befitting reply to this attack (Gadchiroli Naxal attack). Operations are going on in the area to ensure that no further casualties take place."

"It would not be right to term this as an intelligence failure. It is a dastardly attack, we will try our best that such incidents are not repeated. Our people are present at the spot, more information will come out by today evening," added Jaiswal.

The attack has come hours after naxals have allegedly set ablaze 27 machines and vehicles at a road construction site in Kurkheda of Gadchiroli district.

On April 11, an encounter broke out between CRPF personnel and Naxals in the Naxal affected district of Gadchiroli.

In January this year, Naxals set ablaze vehicles in the villages of Kurkheda, Korchi and Potegaon here.