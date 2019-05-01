Wednesday, May 01, 2019 | Last Update : 10:43 AM IST

Girls forced to strip over a sanitary pad, protests erupt in Punjab college

The hostel warden asked the girls to strip 'to check who among them had dumped a used sanitary pad in the hostel washroom'.

 Students protest against hostel warden for forcing girls to strip at Akal University. (Photo: ANI)

Bathinda: Amid the protests at the Akal Univeristy, four employees, including two hostel wardens have been sacked. The incident comes after girls in one of the hostels on the campus were allegedly asked to strip by a warden.

The hostel warden asked the girls to strip "to check who among them had dumped a used sanitary pad in the hostel washroom", news agency ANI reported.

Last year, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had ordered transfer of two teachers at a government school in Fazilka district for stripping school girls in a similar incident.

A video clip showed some girls crying and complaining that teachers stripped them. The girls were stripped after the teachers found a used sanitary pad discarded in the school's toilet.

