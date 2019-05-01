Wednesday, May 01, 2019 | Last Update : 04:31 PM IST

India, All India

Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi to make another bail plea in UK court on May 8

PTI
Published : May 1, 2019, 3:48 pm IST
Updated : May 1, 2019, 3:48 pm IST

Barrister Nick Hearn from Furnival Chambers will represent CPS, while Modi will be represented by Clare Montgomery of Matrix Chambers.

The 48-year-old, who has been behind bars at Wandsworth prison in south-west London since his two previous bail applications were rejected following his arrest on March 19. (Photo: File)
 The 48-year-old, who has been behind bars at Wandsworth prison in south-west London since his two previous bail applications were rejected following his arrest on March 19. (Photo: File)

New Delhi/London: Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi would make another bail plea on May 8 at the UK court where he is undergoing extradition proceedings to India in the USD 1-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case.

The 48-year-old, who has been behind bars at Wandsworth prison in south-west London since his two previous bail applications were rejected following his arrest on March 19, is to appear before Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot at Westminster Magistrates' Court here on May 8 for a third attempt.

"The next hearing will be on 8 May. The application for bail will be heard before Judge Emma Arbuthnot at Westminster Magistrates' Court," said a spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which is representing the Indian authorities in the extradition case.

Barrister Nick Hearn from Furnival Chambers will represent the CPS at the bail hearing, while Modi will be represented by Clare Montgomery of Matrix Chambers.

At the last hearing in the case on April 26, when Modi had appeared before Judge Arbuthnot via videolink from prison, his legal team had made no application for bail and he was further remanded in judicial custody until May 24.

While his two previous bail pleas have been rejected on the grounds that there was a "substantial risk he would fail to surrender", he can make a third application if there is a considerable change in circumstances. Modi is reportedly relying on "new evidence" and will seek to persuade the judge that this constitutes a change of circumstances so that he can be permitted to make another bail application next Wednesday.

His legal team, led by solicitor Anand Doobay, have previously offered one million pounds as security alongside an offer to meet stringent electronic tag restrictions on their client's movements, "akin to house arrest".

It remains to be seen how they plan to bolster the application for a third attempt before the same court. "This is a case of substantial fraud, with loss to a bank in India of between USD 1-2 billion. I am not persuaded that the conditional bail sought will meet the concerns of the government of India in this case," Judge Arbuthnot had said, when rejecting Modi's last bail attempt.

She also noted that "very unusually in a fraud case" the accused had made death threats to witnesses and also attempted to destroy evidence in the case. The diamond dealer's "lack of community ties" in the UK and an attempt to acquire the citizenship of Vanuatu in late 2017 went against him as the judge said it seemed like he was trying to "move away from India at an important time". Montgomery, Modi's barrister, had made a series of offers to try and convince the judge to grant bail, even bringing up his pet dog.

"He did have a son at Charterhouse [school in London] who has now gone to university in the States and as a sign of ageing parents, led Mr Modi to get a dog instead. None of these actions are emblematic of someone setting out to flee the country," she had claimed.

"It is nonsense to say that he is a flight risk. He does not have a safe haven open to him and he has not travelled or applied for citizenship elsewhere… he only qualifies for leave to remain in this country,” she said. Modi was arrested by uniformed Scotland Yard officers in central London on March 19. During subsequent hearings, Westminster Magistrates' Court was told that Modi was the "principal beneficiary" of the fraudulent issuance of letters of undertaking (LoUs) as part of a conspiracy to defraud PNB and then laundering the proceeds of crime.

At the hearing last week, the court was told that May 30 had been tentatively fixed as the first case management hearing in his extradition case. It remains to be seen how the case will progress after the new bail plea next week.

Tags: nirav modi, pnb fraud case, westminster magistrates court, money laundering
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The footage aired left social media abuzz with speculations about the next move of the canny Bihar satrap who has made many a turnaround in the last about half decade. (Photo: File)

Nitish sits wearing wry smile as Modi chants 'Vande Mataram'

Earlier, kids were overwhelmingly chanted Congress' hotly propogated slogan - 'Chowkidar chor hai, chowkidar chor hai.' (Photo: Screengrab)

Shh!: Priyanka Gandhi to children as they raises slogan abusing PM Modi

Modi said names of prospective prime ministers are popping up from every

PM recalls 1954 Kumbh Mela stampede at election rally in UP

Tej Yadav, the BSF jawan was sacked for his video complaining about food. (Photo: ANI)

Will go to SC: SP's Tej Bahadur Yadav after rejection of his nomination

MOST POPULAR

1

Shh!: Priyanka Gandhi to children as they raises slogan abusing PM Modi

2

Watch: Kiara Advani chops off her hair on camera; gets trolled by fans

3

Detailed insight on how the world's largest democracy casts its ballots

4

IPL 2019: The success story of Delhi Capitals

5

Strolling mare: Frankurt’s much talked about attraction

more

Editors' Picks

Ankita Lokhande kisses beau Vicky Jain. (Photo: Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain share intimate kiss at wedding; watch video

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F. (Photo: Instagram)

Here's why Saif Ali Khan touts Alaia F as perfect daughter for 'Jawani Janeman'

Nita Ambani with Indian soldiers.

Nita-Mukesh Ambani celebrate Akash's wedding with Indian soldiers and their families

Screengrab of Badla Unplugged - Episode 2 featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)

Badla Unplugged - Episode 2: Big B and SRK create exclusive ode for each other

Harrdy Sandhu. (Photo: Instagram)

Singer Harrdy Sandhu to play this famous Indian bowler in Ranveer Singh's '83

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Today, Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Emraan Hashmi and others come out to cast their valuable vote for 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Mumbai. Soon after casting vote, celebs share their pictures on social media and proudly show their inked finger. (Photos: Instagram/ANI/Viral Bhayani)

2019 Lok Sabha Polls: SRK, Ambani, Deepika, Kangana and others cast vote

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tara Sutaria, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai.

City of stars: Tiger, Akshay, Tara, Sara and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tara Sutaria, Varun Sharma, Tusshar Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others reach PVR Juhu to watch 'Avengers: Endgame' at special screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Avengers: Endgame screening - Kriti, Sushant, Tara and others watch Marvel film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Parineeti Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Swara Bhasker and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman, Disha, Tiger, Parineeti and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Ssharad Malhotra and others snapped in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

PHOTOS: Ranveer, Karisma, Ssharad, Parineeti and others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday, Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karan Tacker, Neha Dhupia and others attended special screening of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit-Nene starrer Kalank. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kalank screening: Janhvi, Ananya, Kriti and others watch Varun-Alia's period drama

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham