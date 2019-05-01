Wednesday, May 01, 2019 | Last Update : 03:53 AM IST

India, All India

Disaster teams on alert, Army & IAF on standby

PTI
Published : May 1, 2019, 2:46 am IST
Updated : May 1, 2019, 2:46 am IST

The NDRF is deploying 41 teams in Andhra Pradesh (8), Odisha (28) and West Bengal (5) for prepositioning.

A team NDRF comprises about 45 personnel.
 A team NDRF comprises about 45 personnel.

New Delhi: Navy and Coast Guard ships and helicopters, relief teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in strategic locations, while Army and Air Force units have been put on standby as severe cyclonic storm ‘Fani’ is approaching towards India’s eastern coast, officials said Tuesday.

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), the country’s top body to deal with emergency situations, met here Tuesday for the second time in as many days and reviewed the preparedness with the states and departments concerned of the central government to deal with the situation arising out of the cyclonic storm.

“The Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy have deployed ships and helicopters for relief and rescue operations. The Indian Army and the Indian Air Force units in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal have also been put on standby,” a home ministry official said.

a

Indian Naval ships at Visakhapatnam and Chennai are standing-by to proceed to the most affected areas to undertake Humanitarian Aid Distress Relief (HADR), evacuation, logistic support including providing medical aid, the Navy said in a statement.

“These ships are embarked with additional divers, doctors, inflatable rubber boats  and relief material that include food, tentage, clothes, medicines, blankets, in quantities sufficient. Naval aircraft are also standing-by at the Naval Air Stations INS Rajali at Arakkonam, Tamilnadu and INS Dega at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh to undertake reconnaissance, rescue, casualty evacuation and air drop of relief material to the stranded if required,” the Navy said.

The NDRF is deploying 41 teams in Andhra Pradesh (8), Odisha (28) and West Bengal (5) for prepositioning.

In addition, the NDRF is keeping on standby 13 teams in West Bengal and 10 in Andhra Pradesh, the official said.

A team NDRF comprises about 45 personnel.

A home ministry statement said based on the decision of the first meeting of the NCMC, headed by Cabinet secretary P.K. Sinha, the central government has already released advance financial assistance of `1,086 crore to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal to assist them in undertaking preventive and relief measures.

The states have issued advisories and are ensuring that fishermen do not venture into the sea.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has been issuing three hourly bulletins with latest forecast to all the states concerned. 

Tags: national disaster response force, cyclone fani, national crisis management committee

Latest From India

Ness Wadia (Photo: File)

Ness Wadia sent to jail in Japan for possessing drugs

(Representational image)

Train derails near Assam, no casualties

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi (Photo: File)

Madras HC: Bedi ‘can’t interfere’ in daily affairs of elected govt

Mahamandaleswar Swami Vairagyanand at a press conference on Monday.

Seer to conduct chilli ‘havan’ to ensure Digvijay Singh’s Bhopal win

MOST POPULAR

1

Twitteratis floods Rohit the hitman's twitter account with loads of birthday wishes

2

Attention Marvel fans! Here's what going to happen after 'Avengers: Endgame'

3

Man held after women's bodies found in freezer in London

4

ICC World Cup 2019, Players to watch out for: Dinesh Karthik

5

This astrologer believes India won’t be this year’s World Champ; read to know why

more

Editors' Picks

Ankita Lokhande kisses beau Vicky Jain. (Photo: Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain share intimate kiss at wedding; watch video

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F. (Photo: Instagram)

Here's why Saif Ali Khan touts Alaia F as perfect daughter for 'Jawani Janeman'

Nita Ambani with Indian soldiers.

Nita-Mukesh Ambani celebrate Akash's wedding with Indian soldiers and their families

Screengrab of Badla Unplugged - Episode 2 featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)

Badla Unplugged - Episode 2: Big B and SRK create exclusive ode for each other

Harrdy Sandhu. (Photo: Instagram)

Singer Harrdy Sandhu to play this famous Indian bowler in Ranveer Singh's '83

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Today, Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Emraan Hashmi and others come out to cast their valuable vote for 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Mumbai. Soon after casting vote, celebs share their pictures on social media and proudly show their inked finger. (Photos: Instagram/ANI/Viral Bhayani)

2019 Lok Sabha Polls: SRK, Ambani, Deepika, Kangana and others cast vote

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tara Sutaria, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai.

City of stars: Tiger, Akshay, Tara, Sara and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tara Sutaria, Varun Sharma, Tusshar Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others reach PVR Juhu to watch 'Avengers: Endgame' at special screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Avengers: Endgame screening - Kriti, Sushant, Tara and others watch Marvel film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Parineeti Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Swara Bhasker and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman, Disha, Tiger, Parineeti and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Ssharad Malhotra and others snapped in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

PHOTOS: Ranveer, Karisma, Ssharad, Parineeti and others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday, Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karan Tacker, Neha Dhupia and others attended special screening of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit-Nene starrer Kalank. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kalank screening: Janhvi, Ananya, Kriti and others watch Varun-Alia's period drama

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham