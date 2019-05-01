Wednesday, May 01, 2019 | Last Update : 03:52 AM IST

India, All India

Army finds ‘Yeti footprints’ in Himalayas

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 1, 2019, 1:56 am IST
Updated : May 1, 2019, 1:56 am IST

The pictures were sent by the team using satellite communications.

A picture released by the Army showing mysterious large footprints in the snow at Makalu base camp in Nepal.
 A picture released by the Army showing mysterious large footprints in the snow at Makalu base camp in Nepal.

New Delhi: The elusive “Abominable Snowman” roaming secretly in the high Himalayas was in the limelight after the Indian Army on Tuesday released pictures taken by its mountaineering expedition team of giant footprints in the snow at Makalu base camp in Nepal, which it claimed could belong to the mythical “Yeti”.

A mountaineering expedition led by Maj. Manoj Joshi to Mount Makalu, while acclimatising at Langmale Kharka on April 9, saw a series of huge mysterious large footprints, measuring 32 inches by 15 inches.  The pictures were sent by the team using satellite communications.

“For the first time, an Indian Army mountaineering expedition team has sighted mysterious footprints of the mythical beast ‘Yeti’... This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past,” said a tweet by the Indian Army.

“It is based on physical proofs of on the spot narration and photos. We got the inputs about 10 days back and yet we held on to it. But then we decided that there is photographic evidence which match with earlier theories,” said a source.

The source said the tweet was not intended to create a buzz.

“The idea is to share, so that the issue can be addre-ssed in a scientific way,” the source added.

“As they say, nature, history and science never write their final story.”

There has been no credible scientific evidence till now to prove the existence of the Yeti, but movies and serials kept interest on the mythical creature alive.

The Yeti folklore started in Nepal where it is depicted as a mythical ape-like huge creature roaming in the Himalayas.

It also caught the fancy of the West in the 19th century, and a series of movies, books and serials were made on it. It also made an appearance in the Tintin comic series, increasing curiosity around the Yeti. Since then, people have claimed to have sighted the Yeti all around the world.

The team is now at the Makalu base camp and likely to attempt the Makalu summit in the second week of May.

It is expected to return to India by the last week of May or the first week of June. The team will hand over these photographs and videos to subject experts on their return, Army sources said. Some people have also criticised the release of the pictures and the claims of then being Yeti footprints.

The team to Mount Makalu (8,485 metres) consists of 18 members (four officers, two JCOs and 11 other ranks), and was flagged off from New Delhi on March 27. The team began its journey to the Makalu base camp on April 2.

Mount Makalu is the world’s fifth highest peak, located in the Mahalangur Himalayas, 19 km southeast of Mount Everest, on the border between Nepal and Tibet, China. The peak got its name from the Sanskrit word Maha-Kala, which means “Big Black” and is one of the names of Lord Shiva.

Though the hunt for the mythical beast stretches back centuries, tales of a wild hairy beast roaming across the Himalayas captured the imagination of climbers in Nepal in the 1920s, prompting many, including Sir Edmund Hillary, to go looking for the creature.

A 2017 DNA study of purported Yeti samples from museums and private collections provided insight into the origins of this Himalayan legend.

Tags: abominable snowman, indian army

Latest From India

Ness Wadia (Photo: File)

Ness Wadia sent to jail in Japan for possessing drugs

A team NDRF comprises about 45 personnel.

Disaster teams on alert, Army & IAF on standby

(Representational image)

Train derails near Assam, no casualties

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi (Photo: File)

Madras HC: Bedi ‘can’t interfere’ in daily affairs of elected govt

MOST POPULAR

1

Twitteratis floods Rohit the hitman's twitter account with loads of birthday wishes

2

Attention Marvel fans! Here's what going to happen after 'Avengers: Endgame'

3

Man held after women's bodies found in freezer in London

4

ICC World Cup 2019, Players to watch out for: Dinesh Karthik

5

This astrologer believes India won’t be this year’s World Champ; read to know why

more

Editors' Picks

Ankita Lokhande kisses beau Vicky Jain. (Photo: Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain share intimate kiss at wedding; watch video

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F. (Photo: Instagram)

Here's why Saif Ali Khan touts Alaia F as perfect daughter for 'Jawani Janeman'

Nita Ambani with Indian soldiers.

Nita-Mukesh Ambani celebrate Akash's wedding with Indian soldiers and their families

Screengrab of Badla Unplugged - Episode 2 featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)

Badla Unplugged - Episode 2: Big B and SRK create exclusive ode for each other

Harrdy Sandhu. (Photo: Instagram)

Singer Harrdy Sandhu to play this famous Indian bowler in Ranveer Singh's '83

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Today, Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Emraan Hashmi and others come out to cast their valuable vote for 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Mumbai. Soon after casting vote, celebs share their pictures on social media and proudly show their inked finger. (Photos: Instagram/ANI/Viral Bhayani)

2019 Lok Sabha Polls: SRK, Ambani, Deepika, Kangana and others cast vote

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tara Sutaria, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai.

City of stars: Tiger, Akshay, Tara, Sara and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tara Sutaria, Varun Sharma, Tusshar Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others reach PVR Juhu to watch 'Avengers: Endgame' at special screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Avengers: Endgame screening - Kriti, Sushant, Tara and others watch Marvel film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Parineeti Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Swara Bhasker and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman, Disha, Tiger, Parineeti and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Ssharad Malhotra and others snapped in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

PHOTOS: Ranveer, Karisma, Ssharad, Parineeti and others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday, Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karan Tacker, Neha Dhupia and others attended special screening of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit-Nene starrer Kalank. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kalank screening: Janhvi, Ananya, Kriti and others watch Varun-Alia's period drama

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham