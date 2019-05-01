Wednesday, May 01, 2019 | Last Update : 03:53 AM IST

India, All India

Ajit Doval’s son gets ‘Z’ security cover

PTI
Published : May 1, 2019, 2:23 am IST
Updated : May 1, 2019, 2:23 am IST

10 BJP candidates fighting from Bengal get protection for ‘limited period’.

Shaurya Doval
 Shaurya Doval

New Delhi: Shaurya Doval, son of National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, has been accorded a top “Z” category level security in view of potential threats to him, officials said on Tuesday.

Similarly, 10 BJP candidates, who are contesting elections from West Bengal, have been accorded security by the Centre for a “limited period”, they said.

The officials told PTI that junior Doval has been “brought under the mobile security cover” of a central paramilitary force after a security perception report prepared by Central agencies claimed that he faced “threats from people inimical to his father and others”. Post this report, the Union home ministry has ordered deployment of CISF commandos to guard Shaurya Doval (43) under the “Z” category of VIP cover and AK-47 wielding commandos will be guarding him everytime he moves in any part of the country.

About 15-16 commands have been “detailed” for the security of Shaurya Doval, they said.

Shaurya Doval heads the think-tank “India Foundation”.

NSA Doval enjoys the topmost category of “Z+” provided by the Central Industrial Security Force. Ajit Doval was brought under this security umbrella about four years ago.

In a similar move, the government has accorded a “limited period” VIP security cover to a number of BJP candidates contesting the general elections in West Bengal.

BJP candidates Aupam Hazra, contesting Lok Sabha polls from Jadavpur and Arjun Singh, who joined the party after deserting the TMC and is contesting from Barrackpore, have been given a “Y+” cover of central armed paramilitary commandos.

Similarly, minister of state in the Union Cabinet and candidate from Durgapur, S S Ahluwalia, Cooch Behar candidate Nishit Pramanik, former IPS officer and Ghatal seat candidate Bharti Ghosh have been accorded the “Y+” cover that entails about 5-6 armed commandos. BJP leader Siddharth Shekhar Das has also been given the security.    

Tags: ajit doval, shaurya doval

Latest From India

Ness Wadia (Photo: File)

Ness Wadia sent to jail in Japan for possessing drugs

A team NDRF comprises about 45 personnel.

Disaster teams on alert, Army & IAF on standby

(Representational image)

Train derails near Assam, no casualties

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi (Photo: File)

Madras HC: Bedi ‘can’t interfere’ in daily affairs of elected govt

MOST POPULAR

1

Twitteratis floods Rohit the hitman's twitter account with loads of birthday wishes

2

Attention Marvel fans! Here's what going to happen after 'Avengers: Endgame'

3

Man held after women's bodies found in freezer in London

4

ICC World Cup 2019, Players to watch out for: Dinesh Karthik

5

This astrologer believes India won’t be this year’s World Champ; read to know why

more

Editors' Picks

Ankita Lokhande kisses beau Vicky Jain. (Photo: Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain share intimate kiss at wedding; watch video

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F. (Photo: Instagram)

Here's why Saif Ali Khan touts Alaia F as perfect daughter for 'Jawani Janeman'

Nita Ambani with Indian soldiers.

Nita-Mukesh Ambani celebrate Akash's wedding with Indian soldiers and their families

Screengrab of Badla Unplugged - Episode 2 featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)

Badla Unplugged - Episode 2: Big B and SRK create exclusive ode for each other

Harrdy Sandhu. (Photo: Instagram)

Singer Harrdy Sandhu to play this famous Indian bowler in Ranveer Singh's '83

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham