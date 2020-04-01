Indore records 19 coronavirus cases in a day

Out of the 19 new cases, 9 have been reported from a single-family which includes three children and six women

Indore: The total COVID-19 positive cases in Indore has climbed to 63 after 19 new cases emerged in the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases now stands at 85 in Madhya Pradesh. Five people have died due to COVID-19 till now in the State.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 1,397 after 146 new patients were reported in the last 24-hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

There are 1,238 active cases and 124 cured. The total figure also includes 35 fatalities.