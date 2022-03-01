Tuesday, Mar 01, 2022 | Last Update : 10:46 AM IST

  India   All India  01 Mar 2022  India registers 5.4 per cent economic growth in Q3
Business, Economy

India registers 5.4 per cent economic growth in Q3

THE ASIAN AGE. | MADHUSUDAN SAHOO
Published : Mar 1, 2022, 6:55 am IST
Updated : Mar 1, 2022, 7:33 am IST

The loss of momentum in GDP growth in the third quarter was mainly due to the waning of the favourable base effect

As per the ministry's data, the GDP at constant (2011-12) prices in Q3 of 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 38.22 lakh crore against Rs 36.26 lakh crore in Q3 of 2020-21, showing a growth of 5.4 per cent. (Representational Image/ PTI)
 As per the ministry's data, the GDP at constant (2011-12) prices in Q3 of 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 38.22 lakh crore against Rs 36.26 lakh crore in Q3 of 2020-21, showing a growth of 5.4 per cent. (Representational Image/ PTI)

New Delhi: India's economic growth slowed to 5.4 per cent in the omicron-hit October-December 2021 quarter from 8.5 per cent in the previous quarter, but was higher than the 0.7 per cent gross domestic product (GDP) expansion in the year-ago quarter, the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed on Monday. The government also pegged down the full-year growth estimate to 8.9 per cent from its January estimate of 9.2 per cent in view of rising risks from higher prices of crude oil and commodities following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The loss of momentum in GDP growth in the third quarter was mainly due to the waning of the favourable base effect.

 

Growth in consumer spending slowed to 7 per cent from 10.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter and manufacturing growth slowed to 0.2 per cent from 5.6 per cent. The construction sector contracted 2.8 per cent from 8.2 per cent.

In a separate data, the Controller General of Accounts also showed that the Centre's fiscal deficit rose to 58.9 per cent of the FY22 target during April 2021-January 2022. In April-December 2021, the fiscal deficit had amounted to 50.4 per cent of the full-year target. However, the latest numbers on the government's finances come after the 2022 Budget said the Centre would exceed its fiscal deficit target of 6.8 per cent of the GDP by 10 basis points.

 

As per the ministry's data, the GDP at constant (2011-12) prices in Q3 of 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 38.22 lakh crore against  Rs 36.26 lakh crore in Q3 of 2020-21, showing a growth of 5.4 per cent. However, it suggested that the nominal GDP or GDP at current prices in the year 2021-22 is estimated to attain a level of Rs 236.44 lakh crore against Rs 198 lakh crore in 2020-21, showing a growth rate of 19.4 per cent.

Several economists had projected about 6 per cent year-on-year growth during the three months to end-December 2021, slower than the previous two quarters, with rising fears over geopolitical tensions. Even the RBI, in its latest monetary policy, pegged the country's GDP growth rate for this fiscal at 9.2 per cent, and 7.8 per cent for the following year. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said there was some loss of economic momentum due to the third Covid wave.

 

Tags: india gdp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

The Play Pass collection will include titles from sports, puzzles, or action games. (Photo: Twitter)

Google launches Play Pass in India to offer over 1,000 apps without ads

News

Oil bill to exceed $100 bn this fiscal

Commuters drive past the National Stock Exchange (NSE) building in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)

CBI arrests ex-NSE GOO over irregularities in National Stock Exchange

Moody's Investors Service on Thursday raised India's growth forecast to 9.5 per cent for the calendar year 2022 and to 8.4 per cent for the coming fiscal beginning April 1. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Moody's ups India's growth forecast to 9.5% for 2022; flags high oil prices

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham