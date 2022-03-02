PM Modi chairs meet on Ukraine issue

Modi has asserted that his government's top priority is to ensure safety and evacuation of Indian students

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting Tuesday evening on the Ukraine crisis with focus on the evacuation of Indian citizens from the war-hit country, official sources said.

This was his fourth meeting on the Ukraine situation since Sunday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and another Union minister Piyush Goyal were among those who attended the meeting besides top bureaucrats.

The meeting comes as the situation in the war-hit country worsened, with one Indian student also losing his life in shelling in Kharkiv as Russian troops advanced deeper into Ukraine.

