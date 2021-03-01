Monday, Mar 01, 2021 | Last Update : 02:07 PM IST

PM Modi takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS

PTI
Published : Mar 1, 2021, 9:59 am IST
Updated : Mar 1, 2021, 12:05 pm IST

Sister P Niveda, from Puducherry, administered Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN to the prime minister

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS here and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated.

Sister P Niveda, from Puducherry, administered Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN to the prime minister, sources said.

 

"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," Modi tweeted after taking the vaccine shot.

"I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" he said.

The prime minister also posted a picture of himself taking the first dose of the vaccine in which he is seen sporting a Assamese 'gamocha' and getting inoculated with a smile on his face.

Sister Niveda and a second nurse from Kerala can be seen in the picture posted by Modi.

The prime minister went to AIIMS without any arrangement of "route" on the roads, thus choosing early morning to ensure no inconvenience to people, the sources said.

 

Nurse Niveda later told reporters that the prime minister, after being administered the vaccine shot, remarked "Laga bhi diya, pata bhi nahin chala (Already done? I didn't even feel it)."

Niveda said she has been working with AIIMS for three years now and is currently posted at the vaccine centre.

"We found out PM sir is coming for vaccination this morning. When I came here only then I got to know that sir is coming. It was really nice to meet sir," she said.

He has been administered the first dose of Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN and will need his second dose in 28 days, the nurse said.

"He talked with us, asked us from where we belong," she said.

 

Rosamma Anil, the nurse from Kerala, said it was very nice to meet the prime minister and added that he was "very comfortable".

The government had announced on Wednesday that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.

Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu.

