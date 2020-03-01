Sunday, Mar 01, 2020 | Last Update : 09:51 AM IST

India, All India

Squabbling in Karnataka Congress delays revamp

THE ASIAN AGE. | VINAY MADHAV
Published : Mar 1, 2020, 7:42 am IST
Updated : Mar 1, 2020, 7:42 am IST

The Old Congressmen were helpless as Venugopal and Siddaramaiah had blessings of Rahul Gandhi.

D K Shivakumar
 D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Unable to cope up with internal squabbling, the Congress party has decided to put Karnataka into the list of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, where appointment to prominent posts are still pending.

Meanwhile, to comfort former minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is waiting in the wings to become KPCC president, the party high command dispatched AICC General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is close to Shivakumar.

Azad, who had come to Bengaluru on Friday to attend Kashmiri Muslims Organisation meeting, made a surprise visit to Shivakumar's residence on Saturday morning, enroute Airport.

Assuring that the party was behind him, he asked Shivakumar to wait for sometime, citing the examples Congress ruled Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, which were also facing similar leadership issues.  The party was having five states, including Karnataka in mind, where the leadership issues would be sorted out together.

With that, appointment for KPCC as well as party decision to whether divide Congress Legislature Party leader and Leader of Opposition in Assembly has been put on hold for at least one month, till budget session in Karnataka and Parliament Session in New Delhi is over.

The leadership squabble in Karnataka is an open secret for the last five years. Old loyalists of party have been cribbing since then, as Siddaramaiah supporters are dominating entire party.

Added to injury, AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge K C Venugopal also supported Siddaramaiah group. Venugopal's dislike for Shivakumar is also an open secret as Shivakumar, since his NSUI days is close to Venugopal's arch rival in Kerala Ramesh Chennithala. The Old Congressmen were helpless as Venugopal and Siddaramaiah had blessings of Rahul Gandhi.

Soon after coming out of jail, decks were cleared for Shivakumar to become KPCC President. At the same time, AICC president Rahul Gandhi, who had taken break from active politics returned. Shivakumar's candidature had been cleared by Sonia Gandhi.

Tags: rahul gandhi

Latest From India

Hukum Singh Karad (Photo: Youtube)

Madhya Pradesh mulling reservations for Muslims

Class 9 student Rudranarayan Samal with the robot

Student develops ‘household’ robot

Parambir Singh

Parambir Singh takes charge as Mumbai Police Commissioner

Raveesh Kumar (Photo: ANI)

India reacts cautiously to US-Taliban peace accord

MOST POPULAR

1

Audio-Technica ATH-CLR100BT: Best 'Big-Name’ budget ‘earphones!

2

Realme C3 review: Premium performance, mind-blowing price!

3

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

4

Belkin RockStar headphones with Lightning review: A better Apple EarPods alternative!

5

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham