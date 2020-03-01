Sunday, Mar 01, 2020 | Last Update : 09:51 AM IST

India backs step to bring stability, peace

India will continue to extend all support to the government and of Afghanistan.

MEAaffairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said: "India's consistent policy is to support all opportunities that can bring peace, security and stability in Afghanistan; end violence; cut ties with international terrorism; and lead to a lasting political settlement through an Afghan led, Afghan owned and Afghan controlled process.
 MEAaffairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said: "India's consistent policy is to support all opportunities that can bring peace, security and stability in Afghanistan; end violence; cut ties with international terrorism; and lead to a lasting political settlement through an Afghan led, Afghan owned and Afghan controlled process.

New Delhi: India on Friday said it backs all  opportunities that can bring stability in Afghanistan and end violence in the region.

MEAaffairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said: “India’s consistent policy is to support all opportunities that can bring peace, security and stability in Afghanistan; end violence; cut ties with international terrorism; and lead to a lasting political settlement through an Afghan led, Afghan owned and Afghan controlled process. India will continue to extend all support to the government and of Afghanistan.”

