India backs step to bring stability, peace

New Delhi: India on Friday said it backs all opportunities that can bring stability in Afghanistan and end violence in the region.

MEAaffairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said: “India’s consistent policy is to support all opportunities that can bring peace, security and stability in Afghanistan; end violence; cut ties with international terrorism; and lead to a lasting political settlement through an Afghan led, Afghan owned and Afghan controlled process. India will continue to extend all support to the government and of Afghanistan.”