Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023 | Last Update : 10:43 AM IST

  India   All India  01 Feb 2023  Indian Coast Guard plans to get 6 multi mission aircrafts
India, All India

Indian Coast Guard plans to get 6 multi mission aircrafts

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Feb 1, 2023, 7:54 am IST
Updated : Feb 1, 2023, 7:54 am IST

Tata Advanced Systems Ltd in a joint collaboration with Airbus Defence will manufacture the C 295 aircrafts at Vadodara in Gujarat

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is planning to have six new generation multi mission aircrafts to strengthen its aviation fleet. (Image credit: Twitter/@IndiaCoastGuard)
 The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is planning to have six new generation multi mission aircrafts to strengthen its aviation fleet. (Image credit: Twitter/@IndiaCoastGuard)

Kolkata: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is planning to have six new generation multi mission aircrafts to strengthen its aviation fleet for future operations beyond exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the country.

ICG deputy inspector general (North East Region) Anil Kumar said on Tuesday, "It is in pipeline. The Indian Air Force has signed a contract of C 295 aircrafts with the Tatas which will be built in India. We also have a stake in that. Once that starts, we will also be getting six of them in future."

Tata Advanced Systems Ltd in a joint collaboration with Airbus Defence will manufacture the C 295 aircrafts at Vadodara in Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the project in October last year.

Elaborating the purpose of the particular aircrafts for the ICG, Mr Kumar, who is also an aviator, added, "These will be the ones which can reach the extremes of our search and rescue region which are vast areas and go beyond the EEZs. If you need to reach there to identify people in distress, we require aircrafts of that capability. We have got land for their operation. That will be coming once these aircrafts start rolling out."

He was speaking on board to Indian Coast Guard Ship Vijaya, a Vikram class offshore patrol vessel, in the city ahead of the 47the Raising Day of the ICG on Wednesday.

ICG commander (North East Region) Iqbal Singh Chauhan, who was present also informed that on board exercises, which cover interception and checking of the vessels and it's crew in the sea, has increased by 30% in the last one year.

Tags: vikram class offshore patrol vessel, indian coast guard (icg), multi mission aircrafts, coast guard aviation fleet
Location: India, West Bengal

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and Union MoS at PMO Jitendra Singh are also seen. (Photo: PTI)

India's Budget will be 'ray of hope' for the world, says PM Modi

President Droupadi Murmu with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi proceeds to address the joint sitting of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore

'Fearless, decisive' government ensuring development: Prez Murmu

Mumbai Police has arrested an Italian woman passenger for allegedly creating a ruckus mid-air on a Vistara Airline flight (Representational image: ANI)

Woman flier assaults Vistara crew, runs half-naked on plane

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Union MoS for Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan and and MoS at PMO Jitendra Singh are also seen. (PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Whole world has its eyes on India's Budget, says PM Modi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2023 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham