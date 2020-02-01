Iskcon’s Mumbai rath yatra sparks row

On January 30, the Iskon organised a chariot procession of Lord Jagannath, Baldev and Subhadra Maiya idols in Mumbai.

BHUBANESWAR: The untimely Rath Yatra organised by International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskon) on the occasion of Basant Panchami in Mumbai on Thursday has sparked a major controversy with Puri Srimandir authorities and Jagannath culture experts in Odisha opposing such arbitrary conduct of the festival.

“We cannot call the untimely chariot procession as rath yatra of lord Jagannath. The Shree Mandir administration should stop them from calling the untimely chariot festival as Jagannath Rath Yatra,” said Ram Charan Das Maharaj, former member of the Shree Mandir management committee.

“When the world-famous rath yatra is held in Puri in July, what is the point of organising another chariot procession on Basant Panchami in another State,” asked Gobind Sahu, a devotee of Lord Jagnnath.

On January 30, the Iskon organised a chariot procession of Lord Jagannath, Baldev and Subhadra Maiya idols in Mumbai.