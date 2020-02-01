Saturday, Feb 01, 2020 | Last Update : 03:00 AM IST

India, All India

ED may attach assets of Azam and kin in land grabbing case

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 1, 2020, 2:23 am IST
Updated : Feb 1, 2020, 2:23 am IST

According to sources proceedings to attach assets will start next week.

Azam Khan (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: More trouble seems to brewing for Samajwadi Party leader and Rampur Lok Sabha MP Azam Khan as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is preparing to initiate proceedings to attach assets belonging to him and his family members as part of its money- laundering probe against him.

According to sources proceedings to attach assets will start next week. The central probe agency has prepared a list of assets (belonging to Mr Khan and his family members) that will be provisionally attached under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Several cases related to land grabbing have been registered against Azam Khan by Uttar Pradesh (UP) police and central probe agency. The ED took cognisance of at least 26 UP Police FIRs against Azam Khan to file its Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR). The ECIR is ED’s case equivalent of a police FIR. Sections of the have PMLA been pressed against Khan and others who are alleged to have grabbed land by threatening extortion, sources added.

“The ED is probing if the proceeds of crime of the alleged land grab and extortion were used by Mr Khan and others, including his family members, to create personal assets, which can be attached under the provisions of the money laundering act and subsequent prosecution could be launched,” sources said.

