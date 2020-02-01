Saturday, Feb 01, 2020 | Last Update : 02:59 AM IST

India, All India

3 Kashmir-bound militants killed

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Feb 1, 2020, 2:22 am IST
Updated : Feb 1, 2020, 2:22 am IST

Pulwama suicide bomber’s cousin ferrying ultras held.

In the evening, the police raided Sameer Dar's home and some other places in Pulwama. (Photo: ANI)
 In the evening, the police raided Sameer Dar's home and some other places in Pulwama. (Photo: ANI)

SRINAGAR: Three suspected Jaish-e-Muhammad cadres attempting to enter the Kashmir Valley after reportedly sneaking into Jammu and Kashmir from across the border at Hiranagar, 56-km east of winter capital Jammu, were shot dead by security forces in an encounter at Nagrota along the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Friday, the police said. One policeman was injured in the shooting.

J&K’s director general of police, Dilbag Singh, said in Jammu that three to four militants were going to Srinagar in a truck which was intercepted by the police at Ban toll plaza at Nagrota, about 14-km up Jammu.

“The terrorists were believed to be part of a freshly infiltrated group which may have sneaked into Jammu and Kashmir along the International Border (IB) somewhere near Hiranagar in Kathua district. They were on their way to Kashmir Valley,” he said.

The police said that after the truck was signalled to stop at the toll plaza for routine checking the men on board opened fire triggering an encounter between them and the security personnel. “Three terrorists were killed and one of our jawan was injured,” the police chief said.

The injured policeman Bhom Raj was quickly evacuated to the government-run Medical College Hospital at Jammu. Doctors said that he has received a bullet injury in his right arm and is stable.

The police said four weapons including M4 carbine, a shorter and lighter variant of the M16A2 assault rifle extensively used by the US armed forces, and some ammunition and explosives besides wireless sets were found on the slain militants and inside the truck. The police also arrested the driver of the truck Sameer Ahmed Dar, a resident of Kashmir Valley’s Pulwama district.

In the evening, the police raided Sameer Dar's home and some other places in Pulwama. At least, one more person was detained during the operation, the police sources said. One report mentioned the truck driver's name as Muhammad Maqbool.

The police sources said that after the truck was intercepted for regular checking at the toll plaza, an alert policeman spotted a cavity made in the loaded truck to hide militants. When the policemen opened the cavity, the militants opened fire injuring Raj, the sources said.

Tags: jaish-e-muhammad

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)

Modi tells NDA partners not to be defensive on CAA

Toshihide Ando

Japan envoy slams militarisation of South China Sea

File photo of an Iskcon rally in Mumbai.

Iskcon’s Mumbai rath yatra sparks row

Azam Khan (Photo: PTI/File)

ED may attach assets of Azam and kin in land grabbing case

MOST POPULAR

1

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

2

Would you pay USD 5000 on this Tesla Cybertruck-inspired iPhone 11 Pro?

3

Warning! SpiceJet confirms data breach of 1.2 million passenger details

4

iPhone 12 shocker as stunning new Apple iPhone revealed

5

Samsung Galaxy A51 review: Early contender for best midrange smartphone!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham