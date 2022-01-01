Saturday, Jan 01, 2022 | Last Update : 03:21 PM IST

PM Modi releases 10th installment of financial benefit under PM-KISAN scheme

ANI
Published : Jan 1, 2022, 2:16 pm IST
Updated : Jan 1, 2022, 2:16 pm IST

The Prime Minister also released an equity grant of more than Rs 14 crores to about 351 Farmer Producer Organizations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 10th instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Saturday via video conferencing.
 

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released the 10th installment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme via video conferencing in the national capital.

During the event, the Prime Minister also released an equity grant of more than Rs 14 crores to about 351 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), which will benefit more than 1.24 lakh farmers.

 



As per an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office, this is in line with the government's continued commitment and resolve to empower grassroots-level farmers.

This will enable the transfer of an amount of more than Rs 20,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families, said PMO.
Meanwhile, addressing the event, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, "Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, effective from 1st December 2018, the Central Government has so far sent more than Rs 1.61 lakh crore to more than 11.5 beneficiary farmer families in the accounts of farmer families."
"In the current financial year 2021-22, an amount of more than Rs 65,800 crore has been transferred to the beneficiary farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi PM Kisan Yojana," added Tomar.

 

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal four-monthly installments of Rs 2,000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In this scheme, Samman Rashi of over Rs 1.6 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families so far.

