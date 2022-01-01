Saturday, Jan 01, 2022 | Last Update : 11:45 AM IST

India logs 22,775 new COVID cases; Omicron tally rises to 1,431

PTI
Published : Jan 1, 2022, 10:30 am IST
Updated : Jan 1, 2022, 10:30 am IST

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of 454 Omicron cases, followed by Delhi with 351, Kerala 118 and Gujarat 115

A policeman asks visitors to vacate the area around Gateway of India amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, on New Year's Eve in Mumbai, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
 A policeman asks visitors to vacate the area around Gateway of India amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, on New Year's Eve in Mumbai, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

New Delhi: India has logged 161 fresh Omicron cases, taking their tally in the country to 1,431, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The 1,431 cases of the new variant of the coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and union territories so far, and 488 of these have either recovered or migrated.

 

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of 454 cases, followed by Delhi with 351, Kerala 118 and Gujarat 115.

The daily rise in COVID-19 cases crossed the 16,000-mark in the country after around 65 days, taking the infection tally to 3,48,61,579, while the count of active cases increased to 1,04,781, according to the data updated at 8 am.

India saw 22,775 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 4,81,080 with 220 daily fatalities, the data stated.

A total of 22,431 new coronavirus infections were reported in a span of 24 hours last on October 6, while the active case count was recorded above one lakh last on November 30.

 

The active cases comprised 0.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.32 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 13,420 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021 and three crore on June 23.

 

