  India   All India  01 Jan 2022  Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 102.50
Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 102.50

ANI
Published : Jan 1, 2022, 1:41 pm IST
Updated : Jan 1, 2022, 1:41 pm IST

A 19-kg cylinder, following the new rate cut, will cost Rs 1,998.50 as against Rs 2,101 in Delhi

It will provide some relief to restaurants, eateries and tea stalls etc which constitute the largest user segment of the 19 kg cylinder. (Representational image: ANI)
New Delhi: In some relief for consumers on New Year, National Oil Marketing companies have slashed the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder cost by Rs 102.50 effective from January 1, 2022.

The 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost Rs 1998.50 in Delhi from today, sources told ANI.

 

It will provide some relief to restaurants, eateries and tea stalls etc which constitute the largest user segment of the 19 kg cylinder.

Last month on December 1, prices of 19 Kg LPG cylinders were increased by Rs 100 bringing the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders to Rs 2,101 in Delhi which was the second-highest price of 19 kg commercial cylinder after 2012-13 when it cost around Rs 2,200 per cylinder.

However, there is no decrease in prices of other domestic cylinders weighing 14.2 kg, 5 kg, 10 kg composite or 5 kg composite cylinders and their prices remain the same.

Earlier on November 1, prices of 19 kg Commercial cylinder saw a steep rise of Rs 266, increasing the prices to Rs 2,000.50.

 

LPG Cylinder rate is revised monthly for all the states and union territories in India. Earlier on October 1, prices of 19kg cylinders were increased by Rs 43 and on October 6, Rs 2.50 decrease in 19 kg commercial cylinder. On September 1, prices of 19kg cylinder were increased by Rs 75.

