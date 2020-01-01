Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020 | Last Update : 06:21 PM IST

India, All India

Skoda Superb bursts into Flames at petrol pump in Hyderabad

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : Jan 1, 2020, 1:59 pm IST
Updated : Jan 1, 2020, 1:59 pm IST

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the fire.

No casualties have been reported so far. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. (Photo: ANI)
 No casualties have been reported so far. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: A car burst into flames in Hyderabad while parked at a petrol pump for refueling.

The black Skoda Superb caught fire when the driver went to the washroom while his car stood dangerously close to the fuelling machines.

"Petrol spilled over and because the vehicle was overheated after a long distance drive. As the car went up in flames, the driver and owner ran away from the area. The pump management reacted quickly and called 100 and fire service. Both reached within 5-10 minutes. The staff also helped and we were able to control the damage and prevent this from becoming really big," a police official told NDTV.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the fire and it was eventually doused, Kontham Chandra Shekhar Reddy, Chief Inspector, Golconda told ANI.

No casualties have been reported so far. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Tags: skoda, petrol pump
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

The two back-to-back increases have push jet fuel prices to their highest since June 2019. (Photo: File | PTI)

Jet fuel cost up 2.6 pc; non-subsidised LPG price hiked by Rs 19

“There is no point of being the chief minister if I cannot protect the interests of the very people who elected us' Sonowal said. (Photo: File | ANI)

Assam CM Sonowal gets emotional: I'm your son where will I go?

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said persons holding responsible positions should not forget that India is secular country, where people follow different religions. (Photo: File)

BJP weakened Constitution, but protests should not be violent: Mayawati

I am delighted that as we begin the new year and new decade, India gets its first Chief of Defence Staff in General Bipin Rawat. I congratulate him and wish him the very best for this responsibility. He is an outstanding officer who has served India with great zeal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a series of tweets. (Photo: File | ANI)

PM Modi congratulates first CDS Bipin Rawat calls him 'outstanding officer'

MOST POPULAR

1

'Check out this hashtag...': PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

2

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

3

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

4

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

5

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham