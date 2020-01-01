Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020 | Last Update : 06:21 PM IST

India, All India

Creation of Department of Military Affairs, CDS post 'momentous reforms': PM Modi

PTI
Published : Jan 1, 2020, 3:20 pm IST
Updated : Jan 1, 2020, 3:20 pm IST

Gen Rawat will be able to serve the post pf CDS for a period of up to three years.

Congratulating General Bipin Rawat for his appointment as the country's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Modi said he is an outstanding officer who has served India with great zeal. (Photo: File)
 Congratulating General Bipin Rawat for his appointment as the country's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Modi said he is an outstanding officer who has served India with great zeal. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The creation of the Department of Military Affairs and institutionalisation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff are momentous reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

Congratulating General Bipin Rawat for his appointment as the country's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Modi said he is an outstanding officer who has served India with great zeal.

"Creation of the Department of Military Affairs with requisite military expertise and institutionalisation of the post of CDS is a momentous and comprehensive reform that will help our country face the ever-changing challenges of modern warfare," the prime minister tweeted.

The "institution"of CDS carries tremendous responsibility of modernising the country's military forces, and reflecting the "hopes and aspirations" of 1.3 billion Indians, Modi said.

"As the first CDS takes charge, I pay homage to all those who have served and laid down their lives for our nation. I recall the valiant personnel who fought in Kargil, after which many discussions on reforming our military began, leading to today's historic development," he tweeted.

The appointment of Gen Rawat as CDS came in for criticism by Opposition parties with the Congress raising several questions over the issue, saying the government has started on a "wrong foot".

Gen Rawat took charge as CDS on Wednesday.

He will be able to serve the post for a period of up to three years after the government amended the rules extending the age of retirement to 65 years.

The Cabinet Committee on Security had, in a landmark decision last week, approved the creation of CDS, who will act as the principal military adviser to the defence minister on all matters relating to the tri-services.

A key mandate of the CDS will be to facilitate restructuring of military commands for optimal utilisation of resources by bringing about jointness in operations, including through the establishment of joint and theatre commands.

Tags: bipin rawat, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The two back-to-back increases have push jet fuel prices to their highest since June 2019. (Photo: File | PTI)

Jet fuel cost up 2.6 pc; non-subsidised LPG price hiked by Rs 19

“There is no point of being the chief minister if I cannot protect the interests of the very people who elected us' Sonowal said. (Photo: File | ANI)

Assam CM Sonowal gets emotional: I'm your son where will I go?

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said persons holding responsible positions should not forget that India is secular country, where people follow different religions. (Photo: File)

BJP weakened Constitution, but protests should not be violent: Mayawati

I am delighted that as we begin the new year and new decade, India gets its first Chief of Defence Staff in General Bipin Rawat. I congratulate him and wish him the very best for this responsibility. He is an outstanding officer who has served India with great zeal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a series of tweets. (Photo: File | ANI)

PM Modi congratulates first CDS Bipin Rawat calls him 'outstanding officer'

MOST POPULAR

1

'Check out this hashtag...': PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

2

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

3

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

4

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

5

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham