Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020 | Last Update : 06:21 PM IST

India, All India

'CDS to bring in synergy, enhance integration among services': General Rawat

ANI
Published : Jan 1, 2020, 2:27 pm IST
Updated : Jan 1, 2020, 2:27 pm IST

General Rawat has been appointed as the first CDS of the country.

'As per the task given to the chief of defence staff we have to enhance integration and do better resource management. We have to achieve more synergy and integration. This is the motive,' the CDS said. (Photo: ANI)
 'As per the task given to the chief of defence staff we have to enhance integration and do better resource management. We have to achieve more synergy and integration. This is the motive,' the CDS said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) will bring in synergy, enhance integration among the three services, and do better resource management, said General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday.

General Rawat has been appointed as the first CDS of the country.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that the CDS office will work to enhance capabilities of the three forces while working as a team.

"As per the task given to the chief of defence staff we have to enhance integration and do better resource management. We have to achieve more synergy and integration. This is the motive," the CDS said.

Further explaining details of the CDS' role, General Rawat said: "All the three services will work as a team. The CDS will control them but the work will be done through teamwork. The CDS will not be running any force as per its instructions."

"We will see how we can integrate our systems so that services can work in a coordinated manner," he said.

"Chief of the Defence Staff is all about synergy where effort is to achieve more than the sum of the whole. Sum of synergistic application of three services is not for 1+1+1=3 but sum to be five or seven," the Army's Twitter handle quoted him as saying.

General Rawat said that the CDS will remain neutral. "Neutral within the service and towards the three services," he clarified.

Earlier, he paid tributes to martyrs at the National War Memorial, received Guard of Honour and met Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria and Navy Chief Karambir Singh here.

He demitted the office of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Tuesday.

Tags: cds, general bipin rawat, coas
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The two back-to-back increases have push jet fuel prices to their highest since June 2019. (Photo: File | PTI)

Jet fuel cost up 2.6 pc; non-subsidised LPG price hiked by Rs 19

“There is no point of being the chief minister if I cannot protect the interests of the very people who elected us' Sonowal said. (Photo: File | ANI)

Assam CM Sonowal gets emotional: I'm your son where will I go?

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said persons holding responsible positions should not forget that India is secular country, where people follow different religions. (Photo: File)

BJP weakened Constitution, but protests should not be violent: Mayawati

I am delighted that as we begin the new year and new decade, India gets its first Chief of Defence Staff in General Bipin Rawat. I congratulate him and wish him the very best for this responsibility. He is an outstanding officer who has served India with great zeal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a series of tweets. (Photo: File | ANI)

PM Modi congratulates first CDS Bipin Rawat calls him 'outstanding officer'

MOST POPULAR

1

'Check out this hashtag...': PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

2

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

3

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

4

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

5

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham