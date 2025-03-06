After 25 years, official residence of Odisha CM gets a new occupant

Bhubaneswar: After remaining unoccupied for nearly 25 years, the official residence of the Odisha Chief Minister in Bhubaneswar has a new occupant. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday formally moved into the residence, following a traditional ‘Gruha Pravesh’ (housewarming) ceremony conducted with Vedic rituals.

The ceremony, held in the presence of Majhi’s family, was led by 11 priests from Puri and included the customary worship of two cows—a ritual believed to bring prosperity and positive energy. The Chief Minister entered the residence at 10.47 am, an astrologically auspicious time.

The two-storey bungalow, strategically located between Raj Bhavan and AG Square, had been vacant since 2000. Former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who held office for 24 years, chose to reside and work from his private home, Naveen Niwas, a residence built by his father, former CM Biju Patnaik. The last occupants of the official CM residence were former Chief Ministers JB Patnaik and Giridhar Gamang.

Ahead of Majhi’s move-in, the government undertook an extensive eight-month renovation to restore the long-unused residence. The revamped property now features modern amenities, including multiple conference rooms, a security watchtower, and a landscaped garden.

With the Chief Minister now settling in, the once-dormant official residence is set to regain its role as a key center of political and administrative activity in the state capital.