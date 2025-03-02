‘Ab ki Baar 200’ BJP war cry in Bihar

The BJP-led NDA has unveiled its latest battle cry, “Ab ki Baar 200,” as it sets its sights on winning over 200 of the 243 seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The alliance, which includes JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular, and the Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morcha, is banking on a multi-pronged strategy that delves deep into the state’s caste dynamics.According to party insiders, detailed profiling of constituencies based on caste is underway, with plans already in motion to address any weaknesses. Saffron strategists maintained that the target is “not unrealistic,” pointing to the BJP’s strong performances in recent polls in Haryana and Delhi.In a bid to avoid the coordination pitfalls of the 2020 Assembly polls, joint meetings among alliance workers are being held across the state. “NDA leaders are emphasising mutual unity at every organisational level and urging the electorate to reject divisive, family-oriented forces,” a senior leader stated.Further, the BJP is set to intensify its social engineering efforts through its youth, women, farmers, OBC, SC, ST, and minority wings. Several community-specific outreach programmes are already in progress, with plans to ramp up activities following the end of the current Budget session. More Union ministers and Central leaders are scheduled to visit Bihar from April, aiming to strengthen the alliance's electoral footprint ahead of the October-November polls.