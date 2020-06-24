Wednesday, Jun 24, 2020 | Last Update : 01:59 PM IST

  India   24 Jun 2020  Sisodia: Scrap need for COVID patient to visit governement facility for assessment
India

Sisodia: Scrap need for COVID patient to visit governement facility for assessment

PTI
Published : Jun 24, 2020, 1:48 pm IST
Updated : Jun 24, 2020, 1:48 pm IST

Sisodia said he had written to Lt Governor (LG) Anil Baijal on Tuesday on the same issue.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.
 Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking his intervention in scrapping the system requiring every COVID-19 patient to visit a government-run centre for clinical assessment.

Addressing an online media briefing, Sisodia said he had written to Lt Governor (LG) Anil Baijal on Tuesday on the same issue, but the AAP government was yet to receive a response from the LG's office.

 

"This is not a fight between Amit Shah's model and Kejriwal's model. We should implement a system in which people don't face problems," he said on Wednesday.

The deputy chief minister said people were facing a lot of problems due to the new system and it should be scrapped immediately.

He said the Union home minister himself was overseeing measures being taken to deal with the COVID-19 situation.

The previous system should be implemented wherein teams of the district administration visited the house of an infected person for clinical assessment, Sisodia said.

