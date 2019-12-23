Monday, Dec 23, 2019 | Last Update : 10:46 AM IST

India

Nitish wearing bangles, can't act against anti-social elements: Tejashwi

ANI
Published : Dec 23, 2019, 9:49 am IST
Updated : Dec 23, 2019, 9:49 am IST

'Nitish Kumar should resign if he is not capable of taking action against the miscreants,' Tejashwi said.

The RJD had organised a statewide bandh on Saturday against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019. (Photo: File)
 The RJD had organised a statewide bandh on Saturday against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019. (Photo: File)

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is ''wearing bangles'' as he was not taking action against the elements who make ''provocative statements'' in the ruling dispensation of the state.

"The BJP leaders in the TV debates say ''Thokenge Aur Shaant Karenge'' (We will establish peace through bullets). Giriraj Singh always makes provocative statements. It is as if Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is wearing bangles. The miscreants should have been arrested. Nitish Kumar should resign if he is not capable of taking action against the miscreants," Tejashwi Yadav told news agency ANI.

"Yesterday, we were conducting a peaceful protest in Bihar. Some anti-social elements, around six in number, fired bullets at nine persons. I met the injured in the hospital out of whom one is in a very serious condition currently," he added.

The RJD had organised a statewide bandh on Saturday against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019.

Tags: nitish kumar, tejashwi yadav, rashtriya janata dal, citizenship amendment act

Latest From India

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

'Show that you're Indian...': Rahul calls youth to join 'dharna' against CAA, NRC

The court noted that a peaceful demonstration cannot be prevented in a democratic country as it was the backbone of the democratic set up. (Photo: File)

Madras HC directs police to videograph DMK anti-CAA rally

Singh further said that if any such statement officially comes from the government, then there will be a peaceful atmosphere across the country. (Photo: File)

People wouldn't have died had PM given 'clarification' on NRC: Sanjay Singh

MOST POPULAR

1

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

2

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

3

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

4

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

5

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham