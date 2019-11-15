'Acquainted with double standards': BSP condemns RSS' stand on Sabarimala

The leader claimed that practicing those feudal values until today.

New Delhi: Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Friday condemned the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) statement on Sabarimala and asserted that women and men should have equals rights in temples, mosque and church.

Asserting those women and men should have equals rights, the BSP leader said: "There will be appropriate laws so that women can enter Sabarimala. This is discrimination. Women should be allowed in temples, mosques and churches."

"I think there is a stand that there is nothing about gender inequality. There are Dalit atrocities in India and minorities are subject to all kinds of discrimination. I think this double standard of RSS is well known by the people of India," Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindhra Bhadoria said while speaking to ANI.

"RSS itself believes in Manuvad. They have been practicing those feudal values until today," he said.

Welcoming the Supreme Court's decision to refer to a larger bench the issue of women's entry to Sabarimala, the RSS on Thursday said restriction of women to the temple has nothing to do with gender inequality or discrimination and asserted that matters related to traditions and customs are issues of faith and belief.