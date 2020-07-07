Tuesday, Jul 07, 2020 | Last Update : 09:19 PM IST

105th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

723,185

2,839

Recovered

441,112

962

Deaths

20,198

24

Maharashtra2119871152629026 Tamil Nadu114978665711571 Delhi100823720883115 Gujarat36858263231967 Uttar Pradesh2863619109809 Telangana2573314781306 Karnataka2531710529402 West Bengal2298715235779 Andhra Pradesh211979745252 Rajasthan2092216320465 Haryana1777013393276 Madhya Pradesh1528411579617 Bihar12525901497 Assam12523788314 Odisha10097648654 Jammu and Kashmir86755318138 Punjab64914494132 Kerala5623334128 Chhatisgarh3305264414 Uttarakhand3161258642 Jharkhand2877206820 Goa181310617 Tripura169212191 Manipur13907340 Himachal Pradesh107074610 Puducherry101148014 Nagaland5782280 Chandigarh4924017 Arunachal Pradesh268781 Mizoram1971330 Sikkim125650 Meghalaya94432
  India   07 Jul 2020  CBI to take over probe into Santhakulam custodial death after Centre issues notification
India

CBI to take over probe into Santhakulam custodial death after Centre issues notification

PTI
Published : Jul 7, 2020, 2:28 pm IST
Updated : Jul 7, 2020, 2:28 pm IST

The CB-CID is presently handling the case as per the direction of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

File image of the father-son duo.
 File image of the father-son duo.

Chennai: The Centre has issued a notification on CBI taking over investigation into the deaths of a father and son duo belonging to Tuticorin district, the Tamil Nadu government said on Tuesday.

Following Chief Minister K Palaniswami's letter to Home Minister Amit Shah requesting a probe by the Central agency into the deaths of Jeyaraj and Bennicks, "the Central government has now issued a notification (on CBI taking over investigation into the case)," an official release here said. After announcing a CBI probe recently, Palaniswami had written to the Home Minister.

The CB-CID is presently handling the case as per the direction of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. Five police personnel including an inspector have been arrested so far.

Bennicks and Jeyaraj died on June 22 and 23 respectively after alleged torture by Sathankulam police in Tuticorin district following their arrest on June 19. They were arrested for alleged violation of prohibitory orders in force due to COVID-19 lockdown by keeping their mobile phone shop in the district beyond the allowed time.

Tags: tamil nadu police, santhakulam, santhakulam custodial death case
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Latest From India

Representational image.

Eight-month-old baby with COVID-19 dies in Meghalaya hours after travelling 400 kms for treatment

Union minister Pratap Sarangi.

Union Minister Pratap Sarangi quarantines himself after sharing dais with COVID-infected MLA

Police personnel at Bikhru village after encounter with criminals in Kanpur. PTI photo

Kanpur ambush: Vikas Dubey's relative arrested

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Rahul questions Modi government over omission of Galwan Valley talks in MEA statement

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham