Monday, Jun 03, 2019 | Last Update : 07:07 PM IST

India

BJP's Patnekar to take on Cong's Rane for Goa Speaker post

PTI
Published : Jun 3, 2019, 3:04 pm IST
Updated : Jun 3, 2019, 3:04 pm IST

The post of speaker has been vacant after Pramod Sawant became Goa Chief Minister following the death of Manohar Parrikar.

Patnekar is MLA from Bicholim in North Goa and filed his nomination for the post of speaker. Congress has pitted Pratapsinh Rane against him. (Photo: Twitter I @bjp4goa )
 Patnekar is MLA from Bicholim in North Goa and filed his nomination for the post of speaker. Congress has pitted Pratapsinh Rane against him. (Photo: Twitter I @bjp4goa )

Panaji: BJP MLA Rajesh Patnekar Monday filed his nominations for the post of Speaker in the Goa Assembly.

The Congress has pitted Pratapsinh Rane against him, elections to which will be held Tuesday during a day-long session called by Governor Mridula Sinha.

The post of speaker has been vacant after Pramod Sawant became Goa Chief Minister in March this year following the death of Manohar Parrikar on March 17.

Patnekar is MLA from Bicholim in North Goa.

The BJP had to nominate Patnekar after MLA Michael Lobo, who is officiating as a speaker, refused to take up the post on a full-time basis claiming it would curb his freedom to take up issues concerning public interest.

Patnekar filed his nomination papers in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Deputy Chief Ministers Vijai Sardesai and Manohar Ajgaonkar.

"We are confident of winning as we. along without allies, have 23 MLAs," Sawant told reporters.

The Congress has 15 MLAs in the 40-member House.

Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar said, "Considering his past experience as a speaker and his impeccable track record as MLA, Rane is the most suitable candidate for the post. We will appeal to all the MLAs, including those from ruling side, to vote for him."

Tags: goa assembly elections, bjp, congress
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

Latest From India

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: File)

Statue of Vidyasagar to be installed on June 11

The aircraft last contacted ground sources at 1 PM today after taking off from Jorhat airbase at 12:25 pm. (Photo: AFP)

Wreckage of missing IAF's AN-32 aircraft found in Payum

'Earlier, he (Kumaraswamy) used to go to villages and stay there, but none of the villages had been taken care of by the then government, and now, he faces a big challenge of saving his crumbling government, therefore he wants to shift focus from it,' the Union Minister said. (Photo: File)

Sadananda Gowda says Grama Vastavya is a 'gimmick' to shift focus from coalition

AIIA President Mohammad Sajid Rashidi

AIIA chief seeks strict punishment for Madrassa teacher

MOST POPULAR

1

Skullcandy Indy review: Bassy bad boys rivalling Apple AirPods

2

A simple 'NO' can set you free

3

Are you rich? Apple iPhone cases are just for poor people

4

'Used to be gay, beautiful women cured me': Philippine President Duterte

5

Health comes first: On day 1, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan arrives on cycle to office

more

Editors' Picks

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

more

ALSO FROMLife

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham