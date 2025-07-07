Soothravakyam – A Heartfelt Malayalam Drama Set for Global Release on July 11, 2025

Kochi: CinemaBandi, under the visionary presentation of Kandregula Lavanya Rani and the dedicated production of Kandragula Srikanth, is thrilled to announce the global release of Soothravakyam, a groundbreaking Malayalam film, on July 11, 2025.

Distributed by Zineeverse Motion Pictures Pvt. Ltd. (Zineeverse), this captivating drama-thriller will reach audiences across 14 countries, including key markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, bringing a unique and inspiring story to the world stage. Zineeverse is proud to spearhead the global distribution of Soothravakyam, a film that promises to resonate deeply with audiences through its heartfelt narrative and powerful message.

Directed by debutant filmmaker Eugien Jos Chirammel, Soothravakyam brings a fresh perspective to Malayalam cinema, weaving a narrative that celebrates human relationships, friendship, and the transformative power of compassion. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, led by the dynamic Shine Tom Chacko and the talented Vincy Aloshious, with remarkable performances by Deepak Parambol, Srikanth Kandragula, Binoj Villya, Meenakshi Madhavi, Nazeef, Anagha, and Divya M. Nair. Their portrayals bring depth and authenticity to a story that is as thrilling as it is heartwarming.

The screenplay, crafted by Rejin S. Babu, captures the essence of a unique concept inspired by real-life initiatives in Kerala, where police step into the role of educators to uplift students from different communities.

Soothravakyam draws inspiration from programs like Rekindling HOPE, a Kerala Police initiative that provides counseling and training to students from disadvantaged backgrounds, including those who have faced academic setbacks. Through the expertise of teachers and police officers with teaching experience, this program has ignited hope and opportunity for countless young minds.

Another poignant influence is the remarkable effort by the Vithura Police Station, where officers transformed into teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic, setting up a study center in a tribal hamlet to ensure students continued their education despite challenging circumstances. Additionally, the Student Police Cadet (SPC) Project, a collaborative effort between the Kerala Police and schools, serves as a cornerstone of the film’s narrative. This initiative mentors high school students, instilling values of civic responsibility, discipline, and respect for the law, shaping them into conscientious citizens.

Soothravakyam masterfully blends these real-world inspirations into a compelling drama-thriller that challenges stereotypes about law enforcement. The film delivers a powerful message: police officers are not figures to fear but allies who can inspire and uplift communities. Through its engaging storyline, the movie explores themes of friendship, trust, and the beauty of human connections, leaving audiences with a sense of hope and unity.

The film’s visual and emotional depth is elevated by the creative contributions of its talented crew. Cinematographer Sreeram Chandrasekharan captures the vibrant landscapes and intimate moments of Kerala with breathtaking precision, while Music is by Jean P Johnson, Srikanth Kandragula and Team weaves a soulful background soundtrack design , with lyrics penned by Manu Manjith that resonate with the film’s emotional core. Editor Nithish KTR ensures a seamless narrative flow, balancing the film’s thrilling and heartfelt elements to create an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Kandregula Lavanya Rani the presenter of Soothravakyam, shares her excitement about the project: “This film is a labor of love, a story that reflects the strength of community and the power of human connection. We are immensely proud to bring Soothravakyam to audiences worldwide, and we believe its universal themes will touch hearts across borders.” Producer Kandragula Srikanth echoes this sentiment, adding, “Soothravakyam is more than a film—it’s a celebration of hope, resilience, and the incredible work being done by individuals who go beyond their roles to make a difference. We are honored to share this story with the world. Background sound will blow and give a different experience to the people which is specially designed by me.”

As Soothravakyam prepares for its global release, the team invites audiences to join them on this emotional journey. The film’s unique blend of drama and thriller elements, coupled with its heartfelt message, makes it a must-watch for viewers of all ages. Whether you’re drawn to stories of human triumph, thrilling narratives, or the beauty of meaningful relationships, Soothravakyam promises to leave a lasting impression.

Mark your calendars for July 11, 2025, and prepare to be moved by Soothravakyam—a film that redefines perceptions, celebrates community, and reminds us all of the power of connection.

