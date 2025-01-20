India’s Sajid Hussain awarded Saudi premium residency

Sajid Hussain, a distinguished business analytics expert from Delhi, India, has been awarded Saudi Arabia’s premium residency under the Special Talent Category. The premium residency offers its holders a range of exclusive privileges such as the ability to reside in the Kingdom without the need for a Saudi sponsor, the right to own property in specific regions and the freedom to establish and manage a business independently.

“I am deeply honoured to have received this recognition,” Sajid Hussain said. “It is a privilege to be part of Saudi Arabia’s transformative journey, and I look forward to collaborating with local businesses and institutions to drive innovation and growth.” The recognition marks a significant achievement in his two-decade-long professional journey. With a strong academic foundation in Information Science, Mr. Hussain also holds a global certification in Business Analytics from the renowned Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore.

His 20 years of experience working with multinational corporations (MNCs) across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries has solidified his reputation as a forward-thinking strategist and leader in the fields of data science, business analytics and technology integration.

The Saudi premium residency is one of the key enablers for Saudi Arabia 2030 vision that envisages to attract highly skilled professionals from across the world. The premium residency holders have access to top-tier public services, such as healthcare and education, as well as visa-free travel to several countries.

The Special Talent Category was created to attract exceptional professionals who can contribute to the Kingdom’s ambitious economic goals. This aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, a strategic framework designed to reduce the nation’s dependence on oil resources and diversify its economic base by investing in new industries. The programme is indicative of the broader transformation taking place in Saudi Arabia’s economy.