India Launches Chip ePassports: Colorplast Partners Govt to Power Smart Travel

As India’s leading embedded technology company for secure identity solutions, Colorplast has played a pivotal role in developing the technological foundation of these next-generation ePassports. The launch signifies the beginning of a digitally secure, efficient, and globally recognised passport experience for Indian citizens.

“This isn’t just a new document; it’s a reflection of how India is transforming itself to meet global benchmarks in identity and security. The ePassport strengthens the identity of every Indian citizen, and we are honoured to be part of this national project that will positively impact every Indian traveller”. Mr. Ayush Battra, Director, Colorplast Systems Pvt. Ltd.

About Colorplast Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Colorplast is a leading Card and technology company focused on the Payments, Connectivity, identity managed Services, and Print and Packaging Sectors. Via our embedded technology products and services, we connect, transact, and authenticate over 150 million people/products each year.

Colorplast is today present in 5 continents and has supplied over 3 billion products globally, including in India.

Colorplast works with Industry leaders globally for the provision and supply of secure SIM/eSIM, Dual interface technology bank cards, including but not limited to Prepaid cards, Debit cards, Credit cards, Metal cards, along with Electronic Driving Licenses, Vehicle Registration Certificates, and allied technology services associated with the aforesaid products.

Colorplast is also recognized by its partners for delivering trusted, secure and innovative products and solutions across its various verticals. The company’s vision is closely aligned with the Government of India’s Digital India mission and the successful rollout of the ePassport is a testament to that journey.



