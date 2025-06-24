Hyderabad: A software engineer with roots in Telangana has caught the attention of the global academic community with his groundbreaking research in artificial intelligence and financial technology. Chandra Shikhi Kodete, has become one of the most cited researchers in his field, with his work now being referenced by scientists and engineers across four continents.

Working from his base in Texas, the erudite researcher has published over 19 research papers in top-tier international journals, including prestigious IEEE conferences and MDPIpublications.

His work has been cited more than 230 times by fellow researchers worldwide, a remarkable achievement that places him among the most influential voices in artificial intelligence applications for financial systems, healthcare and logistics.

"When I first started my research, I wanted to solve real problems that affect millions of people,"Kodete told our correspondent via an audio call from his Texas office;Financial security and healthcare efficiency - these are challenges that impact families everywhere, including back home in India.

From Academic Excellence to Global Research Impact

Chandra Shikhi Kodete began his academic journey with a Master of Science in Computer Technology from Eastern Illinois University, graduating with a perfect 4.0/4.0 GPA. The program,offered by EIU’s School of Technology, emphasized the integration of emerging technologies with practical problem-solving an approach that continues to define Kodete’s research philosophy. During his time at EIU, he was recognized with several prestigious honors, including the Distinguished International Graduate Student Award, International Student Ambassador of the Year, and New International Student of the Year Award, highlighting not only his academic distinction but also his leadership and contributions to international education.

Building upon this foundation, Kodete’s research now addresses real-world challenges across logistics, healthcare, cybersecurity, and finance. His MDPI publication, “Enhancing Supply Chain Agility and Sustainability through Machine Learning,” has been cited over 120 times and is widely regarded as a reference point for data-driven logistics and inventory optimization. In healthcare, his systematic review, “Hormonal Influences on Skeletal Muscle Function in Women across Life Stages,” compiles evidence from 45 clinical studies, offering actionable insights to clinicians and women seeking stage-specific approaches to muscle health and wellness.

In the cybersecurity space, his study “Determining the Efficacy of Machine Learning Strategies in Quelling Cyber Security Threats” outlines a robust AI-driven framework that has been implemented by financial institutions to detect fraud in real time—potentially preventing losses amounting to millions of dollars. Complementing this work, his ongoing research on financial technology proposes scalable models to strengthen digital fraud prevention, risk analysis, and regulatory compliance.

“Every paper we publish has a real-world application,” Kodete explains. “Whether it's helping a bank stop a cyberattack or enabling a doctor to make better diagnoses, the goal is always practical impact.” With over 19 peer-reviewed publications and more than 230 citations, Kodete’s body of work continues to guide institutions and global researchers committed to building secure, efficient, and ethically sound AI-first systems.

Earning Trust of Global Academic Community

Kodete's expertise is not just his research output, but the trust he has earned from the international academic establishment. He has been invited to review over 100 research manuscripts for leading journals and conferences, a responsibility typically reserved for the most experienced scholars in the field.

“Being asked to review papers for IEEE conferences and top journals and publishers like Taylor Francis Group and the Institute of Advanced Engineering and Science means the global community recognizes your expertise,” explains Professor Michael Chen, a peer reviewer coordinator at IEEE who has worked with Kodete. “We only invite reviewers who have demonstrated exceptional knowledge and judgment.”

Kodete's reviewing work spans multiple areas - from cybersecurity research published in IEEE technical papers to advanced healthcare AI systems. Publishers specifically seek his input on artificial intelligence applications in financial compliance, recognizing him as one of the few experts who understands both the technical and regulatory aspects of the field.

Recognition from Professional Bodies

Earlier this year, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) - the world's largest technical professional organization - elevated Kodete to Senior Member status. This distinction is awarded to only 10% of IEEE's 400,000+ global membership and requires endorsement from at least three existing Senior Members.

The IEEE Senior Member recognition was unexpected but deeply meaningful," Kodete says. It validates not just my individual work, but the approach we ve taken to solving complex problems through collaborative research.

Building Bridges Between Continents

Despite his success in the United States, Kodete remains connected to the Indian research community. He regularly reviews papers from Indian institutions and has co-authored research with scholars from IITs and other premier institutes.

His technical books;Data Science: A Modern Approach with Python" and "Big Data Analytics: From Data to Discovery," are widely used in Indian universities, African universities and have been downloaded many times by students and professionals across South Asia. India has incredible talent in AI and machine learning," Kodete notes. "My role has become connecting Indian innovations with global applications, ensuring our contributions reach the international stage."

Looking Ahead With his research continuing to gain its rightful recognition, Kodete shows no signs of slowing down. He is currently working on new frameworks for financial regulation compliance that could revolutionize how institutions manage risk.

The next five years will be crucial for AI in financial services," he predicts. "We're building the foundation for systems that will protect billions of people's financial data while making services more accessible and efficient."

As global interest in his work continues to grow, Kodete remains grounded in the problem-solving approach that first drew him to research and propelled him to become a top leading expert. His story serves as an inspiration for young engineers across India who dream of making their mark on the world stage through innovation and academic excellence. As he continues to contribute to international research, Kodete is committed to mentoring the next generation of AI innovators and collaborating on solutions that matter.

