Health Insurance with OPD Cover: Everything You Need to Know

Bangalore (Karnataka): Health insurance with OPD coverage includes insurance coverage that includes the cost of outpatient treatment expenses. This insurance coverage ensures the inclusion of medical expenses that the insured incurs even without hospitalisation. In most cases, OPD expenses are not covered by any of the insurance plans. Hence, it has to be taken as an add-on cover only. Let us know what is included in the cover and what is not.

Inclusions

• Diagnostic Tests

• Consultations

• Pharmacy Related Expenses

• OPD Treatment

Exclusions

• Facilities that are availed for rejuvenation, pleasure, etc.

• Treatments for beautification, purification, detoxification, panchakarma, etc.

• Expenses of spectacles, lenses, implants, hearing aids, prosthetic devices, braces, etc.

• OPD treatment outside India.

• Preventive health check-ups.

• Vaccination except in cases of post-bite treatment

• Investigational treatments

• Sterility, infertility, and other related conditions.

• Pregnancy or miscarriage-related complications.

• Dentures or dental surgery

How to Purchase Health Insurance with OPD Coverage?

Follow the mentioned steps to buy a Health Insurance with OPD Cover:

• The website of a health insurance provider should be visited to select a health policy with OPD coverage.

• The contact details, like your mobile number, e-mail ID, etc., should be provided.

• To get an insurance quotation, click on the tab “Get Quote”.

• The details of the proposer should be submitted, including their name, contact details, and PIN code.

• Some additional details like gender, age, and number of insured individuals should be submitted.

• Mention pre-existing conditions, if any.

• You can now customise the policy with a preferred sum insured, terms of the policy, and some other details as well.

• After checking the premium amount, click the tab “Buy Now”.

• On the “Quick Pay” page, confirm the details of the proposer.

• Pay the amount of premium via any digital payment mode, like internet banking, debit or credit cards.

• The policy documents will be sent to you in your mail, which will include the e-health card.

Who Should Purchase Health Insurance with OPD Coverage?

It is basically meant for the mentioned group of people:

• Individuals who have any pre-existing medical problems require medical consultations on a frequent basis.

• Individuals suffering from asthma, diabetes, thyroid, or any other chronic diseases in which regular monitoring and medication are required.

• Individuals who are prone to infections and diseases.

• Individuals who want to avail themselves of preventive health check-ups and wellness-related services.

Benefits of Health Insurance with OPD Cover

Provided below are the benefits of health insurance coverage:

• It helps those who need frequent visits to hospitals for OPD consultations.

• It reimburses pharmacy bills.

• It helps individuals with pre-existing medical problems or those who need frequent consultations.

• It includes vaccination expenses except in cases of post-bite treatment

• It helps make savings on income tax deductions.

• It helps those with chronic diseases.

Conclusion

Health insurance with OPD coverage can help enhance the policy coverage. It provides relief from the extra financial burden, whether it is diagnostic, consultation, etc. It is considered to be the wisest decision to opt for this cover, as it will help save more and provide timely treatment with no worries.





