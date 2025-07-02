Golden Bullet’s Film with Manu Bhaker Honors Skilled Champions

Mumbai: Golden Bullet, a leading name in power tools and accessories, has unveiled its latest brand film featuring Double Bronze Medalist, Paris Olympics 2024, Manu Bhaker. The film, launched under the new season’s tagline “Champions Choose The Best Tools,” shines a spotlight on the shared pursuit of excellence between the brand and India’s champions—skilled professionals who rely on the best tools to deliver their best work.

The brand film features select moments that capture the focus, precision, and determination required to achieve excellence at the highest level. These qualities also mirror the dedication and skill of Golden Bullet’s users—champions in their own right, who acknowledge that performance is elevated when they choose the best tools for the job.

Since 1963, the company has stood for quality, innovation, and value, empowering professionals across industries with a wide range of reliable power tools, hand tools, and accessories. The new brand film is a tribute to the skilled workers who build, create, and shape the world around us, reinforcing the message that champions, on any stage, choose the best tools to achieve their goals.

Kamal Kampani and Akash Kampani, Partners at Industrial Tools Corporation, the company behind Golden Bullet, shared, “We are thrilled to launch this brand film with Manu Bhaker, whose pursuit of excellence reflects the spirit of our users—skilled professionals who are champions in their fields. At Golden Bullet, we believe that no matter the kind of work, performance improves when you use the best tools. We are committed to supporting every champion by providing the highest quality tools in the industry.”

Brand film link: https://youtu.be/JTc7HdwaFag

Company Website: https://goldenbullet.co.in

With this launch, Golden Bullet continues its commitment to celebrating and empowering champions across industries, inspiring professionals to achieve more with the best tools by their side.