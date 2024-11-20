Adda247: One-Stop Solution for Government Exam Preparations

India based edtech giant, Adda247, continues to lead the charge in online preparation for government exams, aiming to simplify learning for millions of aspirants across India. With its comprehensive offerings, experienced faculty, and a strong record of results, Adda247 has established itself as the go-to platform for students preparing for various competitive exams.

A Legacy of Excellence in Edtech

Founded in 2016 by Anil Nagar and Saurabh Bansal, Adda247 has grown into India's largest edtech platform, catering to over 40 million users each year. The company, based in Gurugram, Haryana, employs over 2000 individuals, all dedicated to creating a robust educational experience for students. Adda247’s success is underscored by its rapid revenue growth—88% year-on-year to INR 243.39 crore in FY24—and a significant reduction in net loss by 66%, showcasing both financial growth and operational efficiency.

Expanding Horizons: Recent Acquisitions

Adda247’s growth strategy includes strategic acquisitions, which have broadened its educational offerings. In its latest move, Adda247 acquired PrepInsta, a placement preparation platform, marking its expansion into job-focused education for both the public and private sectors. Over the years, Adda247 has also acquired StudyIQ for UPSC preparation, Veeksha for AR/VR learning modules, and Ekagrata Eduserv for CA test preparation. These acquisitions reflect Adda247’s commitment to providing an all-encompassing learning experience.

Recently, Adda247 has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Axis Bank, marking a milestone in its mission to create more job opportunities for students beyond the spectrum of the government sector. Through this partnership, Adda247 and Axis Bank will collaborate to build a job-ready workforce for roles in sales, relationship management, and customer service. This Joint initiative will reach job seekers across India, including Tier 3 and 4 cities, thus empowering young talent nationwide.

Comprehensive Resources for Government Exam Preparation

Adda247 supports a wide array of government exams, including SSC, banking, railways, defence, teaching, and engineering exams. From mock tests, live classes, and video courses to ebooks and physical books, the platform offers affordable, high-quality study materials that cater to a diverse student base.

In addition to government exams, Adda247 has expanded into entrance exams like NEET, JEE, GATE, and UGC NET, as well as school-level study materials. Notably, Adda247 offers its content in 10 languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, and Marathi, making its resources accessible across India.

Experienced Faculty and Interactive Learning

One of Adda247's strongest assets is its experienced faculty, who provide a structured approach from initial guidance to final revision. The interactive sessions, mock tests, and doubt-clearing classes aim to keep students well-prepared and confident. The platform’s faculty stays up-to-date on the latest exam trends, ensuring that students receive relevant, effective support.

Making Learning Engaging for School Students

Recognizing the growing need for online school education, Adda247 has ventured into offering courses for school students from grades 9 to 12. The platform provides engaging content to make learning enjoyable and accessible, addressing parents’ concerns about online education by delivering clear and engaging concepts.

Why Choose Adda247?

Adda247’s track record is one of its most compelling features: about lakh students have achieved their career goals through the platform’s resources. The company prioritizes student success with live interactive sessions, top-notch faculty, and authentic study materials aligned with the latest exam patterns. Additionally, its mock tests and test series simulate real exams, allowing students to build confidence and excel in their competitive pursuits.

With its comprehensive resources, user-centric approach, and continuous expansion, Adda247 stands as a reliable, accessible, and high-quality solution for government exam preparation in India.





