Bigg Boss: Kisses to promises, these 8 couples made the show memorable

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 13 is all set to premiere tonight and fans are eagerly waiting to watch the action role on their TV screen. If the promos are to be believed this season is going to have the spice of being ‘tedha’. The makers have also ensured that this time the show has a lot of unique concepts.

Apart from the fact that this time the location of the set is in Mumbai and for the celebs, it’s going to be very challenging it’s time to go back to the memory lane. Here’s a sneak peek into the previous shows which gained TRP’s due to the tussles between the contestants, friendships and the blooming love saga between the couples.

Some love tales created magic in the house, while some also blossomed outside too. Here’s the list of the same:

Rahul Mahajan and Payal Rohatgi

Rahul Mahajan was known to be a casanova during his stay in the house. He was known to go topless and romancing Payal Rohatgi in the swimming pool became the talk of Season 2. After his short term romance, he was seen wooing Pooja Bedi on the reality show.

Veena Malik and Ashmit Patel

Veena and Ashmit’s hot chemistry raised the temperature in the house. The duo was seen getting intimate and did not care about the glaring camera.

Diandra Soares and Gautam Gulati

If season 8 made noise because of the hot spark of love between Diandra and Gautam. The two had a steaming romance in the bathroom and spent quality time. Voila! There were no cameras there to spy on. The couple was not even scared to show their ‘pyar’ on the camera roll.

Gauhar Khan and Kushal Tandon

One of the cutest couple in the house was Gauhar and Kushal. Their romance continued even after the show ended. They created beautiful and romantic memories in the BB house.

Tanisha Mukerji and Armaan Kohli

As if Gauhar and Kushal’s love wasn’t enough, 7th season had a lot of ‘love in the air’ moments. Tanisha and Armaan’s romantic story was very sensational. As per the news, they both were warned by Salman as they were caught getting intimate in the house.

Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel

One of the most memorable love affairs was that of Karishma and Upen. They were in a relationship for a very long time but later quit.

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeria

One of the most long-lasting couple on the show was Rochelle and Keith who also tied the knot outside the show. Their equation gave us positive vibes and their cherry blossom romance created an affair worth remembering.

Puneesh Sharma and Bandagi Kalra

One of the sexiest couples of Bigg Boss 11 was Puneet and Bandagi. Their love affair made news for their extreme intimacy. Though it was considered to not be real as it was believed that Puneesh was married outside and Bangali also had an affair.

