I'll perform in Pakistan: Shilpa Shinde supports Mika Singh; watch video

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 11 winner and TV actress Shilpa Shinde has always been known for her controversial statement in the industry. Recently, she has come out in support of singer Mika Singh, who was banned from performing in India by two film bodies.

The actor told Hindustan Times, "Artists ki koi sarhad nahin hoti. I completely support Mika Singh. It’s really sad how he has been pressured into apologising. Has he committed a crime? He is an artist who can perform anywhere. No one can be stopped from earning his/ her bread and butter. If, today, actors like Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan… or singers like Mika… don’t perform in Pakistan, will that stop the war and terrorism?”

Moreover, Shilpa's brother Ashutosh also shared a video of her on Twitter. The video went viral on social media and said that "banning artists won’t help” anyone.

#ShilpaShinde expresses her urge to all TV Artist to remain sorted.

No federation has right to impose ban on any artist from performing anywhere.

Shilpa Shinde added by saying, "As I said, if I get an invite from Pakistan to perform there if our government clears the papers, I’ll perform there. I’ve fans there, what is their fault? I understand the ban on Pakistani artists performing here because we already have so much talent in India. But that does not mean we’ll stop listening to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Being born in Pakistan can’t be his fault."

“Main bhi Hindustani hoon. I’m no less a patriot. Indians are known for being liberal, loving. So if Pakistan is doing certain things which aren’t right, should we not avoid repeating the same and set an example. Mein darr ke nahi ji sakti… Also, why aren’t these associations whose job is to support artists, with Mika rather being against him,” adds the 41-year-old actress.

Meanwhile, Mika Singh had faced severe backlash when he performed in Pakistan after the abrogation of Article 370. He was banned from working in India by All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). Later, he apologised to both the bodies and Indians.