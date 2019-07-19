Friday, Jul 19, 2019 | Last Update : 10:12 AM IST

Entertainment, TV

Kannada TV actress Shobha MV passes away in road accident

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 19, 2019, 9:24 am IST
Updated : Jul 19, 2019, 9:24 am IST

She was best known for her character in the very popular TV series Magalu Janaki.

Shobha MV. (Photo: Facebook)
 Shobha MV. (Photo: Facebook)

Mumbai: It's a big shocker for Kannada TV industry as popular actress Shobha died in a road accident on Wednesday. She was best known for her character in the very popular TV series Magalu Janaki.

Reportedly, the actress was driving with five others to Bangalore. The fatal incident happened when her car hit a truck on the national highway.

Shobha's TV show director and filmmaker TN Seetharam confirmed the news on Facebook.

Read post:

Meanwhile, the accident took place at Kunchiganalu village on the outskirts of Chitradurga. According to police, the accident occurred due to the driver's negligence.

Tags: shobha mv, shobha death news, kannada tv actress, magalu janaki, tv, road accident
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan's look in 'Super 30'.

After Bihar, Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' becomes tax free in Rajasthan

Vijay Deverakonda

Is Vijay Deverakonda jealous of Kabir Singh?

Hema Malini

Hema Malini doesn’t care about trolls

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone XR at just Rs 37,990 in India?

2

G7 ministers reach consensus on taxing tech giants like Google, Amazon: France

3

Watch: Beachgoers help save pod of pilot whales on US east coast

4

HC allows Punjab man to give ration, clothes in alimony to estranged wife

5

Woman boards luggage belt assuming it'll take her to plane; see video

more

Editors' Picks

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

more

ALSO FROMLife

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham