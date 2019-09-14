KBC 11: Sanoj Raj becomes first crorepati of season, Twitterati congratulate winner

The Twitterverse appreciated and showered their love upon the recent winner by making #KBC11 trend on top on social media.

New Delhi: IAS-aspirant Sanoj Raj effortlessly became the first participant to win One crore at 'Kaun Banega Crorepati's' ongoing season 11 on Friday.

Soon after the episode was telecasted, Twitterati stormed the internet with congratulatory messages. Sanoj, who is a native of Bihar not only won the heart of the audience with his wit and simplicity but also impressed the host Amitabh Bachchan by answering 15 questions correctly to win the amount.

The Twitterverse appreciated and showered their love upon the recent winner by making #KBC11 trend on top on the micro-blogging site. Appreciating the young IAS-aspirant a user said, "Never saw such smooth winning of 1 crore at #KBC11... what an amazing person this is!!"

Never saw such smooth winning of 1 crore at #KBC11

Kya adami hai bhai yeh!!

Extending warm wishes to the winner another Twitterati wrote, "First winner of Kaun Banega crorepati who won 1 crore... Heartiest congratulations... #KaunBanegaCrorepati #KBC #KBC11 SrBachchan."

Impressed by the intelligence of Sanoj Raj, who currently resides at New Delhi for IAS preparations a user tweeted, "Such a good play by this man in today's KBC!! #KBC11"

Such a good play by this man in today's KBC!! #KBC11

Admiring his confidence a netizen wrote alongside Sanoj's photo, "This guy with his twinkling eyes swept the show. Loved his confidence well played #Sanojraj #KBC11."

This guy with his twinkling eyes swept the show. Loved his confidence well played #Sanojraj #KBC11

Calling Sanoj a "well-deserved candidate" of winning the show another user wrote, "A well-deserved candidate made it to the dream figure of one crore in today's KBC11 Hearty Congratulations Sanoj Raj."

#KBC11



A well deserved candidate made it to the dream figure of one crore in today's KBC11



Hearty Congratulations Sanoj Raj

"Proud to be from Bihar Salute to this guy for making my city proud," tweeted a user.

#KBC11 proud to be from Bihar

Salute to this guy for making my city proud

" CONGRATULATIONS Sanoj! First crorepati of the season... #KBC11," wrote another.