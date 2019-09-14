Saturday, Sep 14, 2019 | Last Update : 12:37 PM IST

Entertainment, TV

KBC 11: Sanoj Raj becomes first crorepati of season, Twitterati congratulate winner

ANI
Published : Sep 14, 2019, 10:55 am IST
Updated : Sep 14, 2019, 10:55 am IST

The Twitterverse appreciated and showered their love upon the recent winner by making #KBC11 trend on top on social media.

Sanoj Raj and Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 11. (Photo: Twitter)
 Sanoj Raj and Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 11. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: IAS-aspirant Sanoj Raj effortlessly became the first participant to win One crore at 'Kaun Banega Crorepati's' ongoing season 11 on Friday.

Soon after the episode was telecasted, Twitterati stormed the internet with congratulatory messages. Sanoj, who is a native of Bihar not only won the heart of the audience with his wit and simplicity but also impressed the host Amitabh Bachchan by answering 15 questions correctly to win the amount.

The Twitterverse appreciated and showered their love upon the recent winner by making #KBC11 trend on top on the micro-blogging site. Appreciating the young IAS-aspirant a user said, "Never saw such smooth winning of 1 crore at #KBC11... what an amazing person this is!!"

Extending warm wishes to the winner another Twitterati wrote, "First winner of Kaun Banega crorepati who won 1 crore... Heartiest congratulations... #KaunBanegaCrorepati #KBC #KBC11 SrBachchan."

Impressed by the intelligence of Sanoj Raj, who currently resides at New Delhi for IAS preparations a user tweeted, "Such a good play by this man in today's KBC!! #KBC11"

Admiring his confidence a netizen wrote alongside Sanoj's photo, "This guy with his twinkling eyes swept the show. Loved his confidence well played #Sanojraj #KBC11."

Calling Sanoj a "well-deserved candidate" of winning the show another user wrote, "A well-deserved candidate made it to the dream figure of one crore in today's KBC11 Hearty Congratulations Sanoj Raj."

"Proud to be from Bihar Salute to this guy for making my city proud," tweeted a user.

" CONGRATULATIONS Sanoj! First crorepati of the season... #KBC11," wrote another.

Tags: kaun banega crorepati, kaun banega crorepati 11, kbc 11, sanoj raj, amitabh bachchan, crorepati
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Dream Girl's first look featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.

Dream Girl box-office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer mints Rs 10.05 cr on day 1

Bikram yogi.

TIFF 2019: Bikram yogi and the easy asanas of sexual abusers

A still from Eva Orner’s documentary film Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator.

TIFF '19 Diary: Bikram yogi & the easy asanas of sexual abusers

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor to become an astrologer

MOST POPULAR

1

Gifts received by PM Modi up for sale, price from Rs 200 to Rs 2.5 lakh

2

Dream Girl box-office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer mints Rs 10.05 cr on day 1

3

Meghan Markle’s sweet tribute to Princess Diana

4

India may ditch iPhone 11

5

Trump praises one of his hotels on Twitter, says it's 'best in the world'

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham