Bigg Boss 13: Here's the tentative contestants' list of Salman Khan's controversial reality show

The source also revealed some details about Bigg Boss 13's format to an entertainment website.

 Salman Khan. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Salman Khan hosted a reality show Bigg Boss 13 is soon going to start and fans can't wait to see who is going to be entering the mad house this time. Well, ever since Bigg Boss 13 promos came out, it's been creating a buzz amongst the masses.

The final list of contestants will only be unveiled on the day of the show's premiere but the latest report has claimed to name of all the celebrities participating in Bigg Boss 13. As per Pinkvilla report, the show will have a combination of TV and Bollywood celebs.

A source quoted Pinkvilla, "For the first time, the first week elimination will be done by Salman Khan himself on the basis of poor performance and he will only nominate contestant for the second week. The ghost team will have six people including Meghna Malik, Pavitra Punia and Mahika Sharma. On the other hand, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashmi Desai, Dayanand Shetty, Rajpal Yadav, Siddhart Shukla will be in players team.”

The source also revealed some details about Bigg Boss 13's format to an entertainment website. He said, "The contestants who will be all celebrity this year will be divided into two groups, each group consisting of at least six people. The two groups will be that of ‘players’ and ‘ghosts’. They will be unaware of each other and the task of the players would be to unmask ghost and make their way inside the house while Ghost needs to stay unmasked and stop players from entering.”

Here is a list of participants rumoured to be participating in Bigg Boss 13 - Vijender Singh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rajpal Yadav, Dayanand Shetty, Sidharth Shukla, Mahika Sharma, Meghna Malik, Pavitra Punia and Aarti Singh.

The tentative date for the show’s premiere is September 29.

