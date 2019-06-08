Bigg Boss 13 contestant list leaked; see who is likely to be part of Salman's show

Bigg Boss 13 will start in the month of September and the host Salman Khan will soon start the shooting for the show soon.

Mumbai: Salman Khan's reality show is undoubtedly considered as one of the most controversial yet famous shows on the small screen. After the 12th season of the show, Bigg Boss fans are very curious to know the contestants of Bigg Boss 13.

As per reports, Bigg Boss 13 will start in the month of September and the host Salman Khan will soon start the shooting for the show soon. After all, Bigg Boss 12 failed to gain TRPs, hence, the makers are keeping eyes on season 13 to make it more popular amongst the viewers.

Amidst all, the 23 contestant list of Bigg Boss 13 has been leaked. Check out to see who is your favourite.

1. Zareen Khan (Bollywood actress)

2. Chunky Pandey (Comedian, Bollywood actor)

3. Rajpal Yadav (Comedian)

4. Warina Hussain (Indian Model)

5. Devoleena Bhattacharjee (Female TV star)

6. Ankita Lokhande (Indian actress)

7. Rakesh Vashisth (Television Actor)

8. Mahika Sharma (Controversial figure)

9. Danny D (Male porn star)

10. Jeet (Bengali superstar, Bigg Boss Bangla host)

11. Chirag Paswan (Politician, Former actor)

12. Vijender Singh (Boxer, Actor)

13. Rahul Khandelwal (Model)

14. Himansh Kohli (Model, actor)

15. Mahima Chaudhary (Former Bollywood star)

16. Meghna Malik (TV actress)

17. Mahaakshay Chakraborty (Actor)

18. Dayanand Shetty (CID fame)

19. Faizy Boo (Reality show star/LGBTQ)

20. Ritu Beri (Fashion Designer)

21. Sonal Chauhan (Singer, Model)

22. Fazilpuria Rahul Yadav (Singer)

23. Siddharth Shukla (Actor)

The makers have not yet announced the names of Bigg Boss 13 contestants. Stay tuned more updates.