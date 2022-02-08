Actor Praveen Kumar Sobti, popular for playing Bheem in 'Mahabharata', passes away

Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022 | Last Update : 06:04 PM IST

Sobti is also an athlete who had won several medals for India in the Asian and Commonwealth Games and even participated in the Olympics

Born in Punjab, Praveen Kumar Sobti was also an athlete. He had participated in hammer throw and won several medals for India in the Asian and Commonwealth Games and even participated in the Olympics. (Image: Twitter/@Tushar_KN)
New Delhi: Veteran actor and athlete Praveen Kumar Sobti who essayed the role of 'Bheem' in BR Chopra's 'Mahabharata' has passed away at the age of 74.

As per reports, Kumar Sobti had breathed his last on Monday night.

 

Born in Punjab, the actor who had just turned 74, in December last year was also an athlete. He had participated in hammer throw and won several medals for India in the Asian and Commonwealth Games and even participated in the Olympics.

The actor had worked in about 30 movies in his showbiz career and played many memorable roles including Mukhtaar Singh in Amitabh Bachchan's cult classic film 'Shahenshah'; before he moved to politics.

Kumar Sobti contested in the 2013 Delhi Legislative elections on an Aam Aadmi Party ticket, but lost. Subsequently, in 2014, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

