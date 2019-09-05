Thursday, Sep 05, 2019 | Last Update : 03:45 PM IST

Entertainment, TV

Kiku Sharda drinks beverages of 78,650 but there is a twist; read

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 5, 2019, 3:25 pm IST
Updated : Sep 5, 2019, 3:35 pm IST

After Rahul Bose, a TV actor and comedian Kiku Sharda shared a bill of his coffee and tea.

Comedian Kiku Sharda. (Photo: PTI)
 Comedian Kiku Sharda. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Nowadays, Bollywood actors have been expressing their shock for overcharging many food items in five-star hotels which are available at very reasonable rates outside the premises. After Rahul Bose's two bananas' bill, a TV actor and comedian Kiku Sharda shared a bill of his coffee and tea.

Well, Kiku is currently enjoying holidays in Bali and was amused to have paid 78,650/- for a cup of coffee and a tea. However, he wasn't complaining about the same. Do you know why?

Notably, Kiku Sharda was charged in Indonesian rupiah, which translates to 0.0051 rupee in Indian currency. Sharing the picture of the bill, the comedian wrote, "My bill for 1 cappuccino and 1 tea is 78,650/- but I am not complaining as I am in Bali , Indonesia and this amount in their currency converts to Rs 400/- in Indian currency #mehengaayee.”

Kiku ended up paying 35,000 rupiah for a cappuccino and 30,000 rupiah for tea with 19,650 rupiah service tax. On the work front, Kiku is currently doing The Kapil Sharma Show on small-screen. His character 'Laccha' is popular amongst the masses.

Tags: kiku sharda, kiku sharda coffee and tea bill, kiku sharda news, kiku sharda comedy videos, laccha, kiku sharda funny videos
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

