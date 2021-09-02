Thursday, Sep 02, 2021 | Last Update : 01:08 PM IST

TV and film actor Sidharth Shukla dies of heart attack

Mumbai: Popular television and film actor Sidharth Shukla, best known for his role in the long running TV show "Balika Vadhu", died on Thursday,  an official at the Cooper Hospital here said. He was 40.

Shukla suffered a massive heart attack in the morning it is learnt.

 

He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

"He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," the senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI.

Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show "Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na". He  later appeared on shows such as "Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi", "Love U Zindagi" but became a household name with "Balika Vadhu".

He also participated in reality shows, including "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6", "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7" and "Bigg Boss 13".

In 2014, Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" where he had a supporting role.

 

