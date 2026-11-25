Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya returns with “Yeh Prem Moh Liya”, a story that explores family values, traditions and changing perspectives on relationships. Drawing from personal experiences, he reflects on the evolving dynamics of marriage and the importance of respecting individual choices. In this conversation, he discusses the film's inspiration, casting Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, and connecting with a new generation.

“Yeh Prem Moh Liya” brings together family values and traditions while also looking at the new generation. What inspired you to tell this story?

It is actually a very funny and personal thing. In the film, our hero gives priority to the girl's wishes. When I look back at my own life, I realise that when I got married 40 years ago, I did not do that. My wife wanted to complete her graduation in Physics and pursue Chemistry, but that did not happen. Over the years, you learn from life. Especially when you become the father of a daughter, you start looking at things from a different point of view. I think that is what I wanted to bring into this film.

What made you choose Ayushmann and Sharvari for these characters?

When the character of Prem started taking shape, I really wanted Ayushmann to play him. There was no other choice in my mind. I already had a message from Ayushmann, but before meeting him, I had to be completely ready with the character.

The character itself started asking me questions: Why can't a mother's home and a husband's home both be called home? Why does marriage have to be about one person giving orders and another following them? When the character started asking these questions, I knew Ayushmann was the right person for it.

Did Ayushmann ask any questions?

I remember Ayushmann came and listened to only about an hour of the story. I could see in his eyes that he had found something. What I really admire about him is that he follows the story. He never asks me, "What is my look?", "What clothes will I wear?", "What song will I have?" or "What will the choreography be?" He is always interested in the story, and this character needed an actor who would do exactly that.

Sooraj ji, Salman and Shahid have both carried the legacy of Prem for years. What do you think makes the character so timeless?

I am still amazed by how these characters have survived and remained so loved and relevant for almost 35 years. Their films continue to play on television every week. There is some magic in that kind of perfection.

And Ayushmann?

Ayushmann has done many different and difficult roles, but this one is challenging in another way because he has to make everything look effortless. He is playing a character with a certain simplicity and one-layered quality, but portraying that effortlessly is not easy. There is some magic in achieving that kind of perfection, and I think people love watching it.

Your film talks about tradition, family and change. What message would you like to give the younger generation?

I think it is very difficult for today's generation because they are constantly negotiating between tradition and change. Through our film, we are trying to start a conversation and raise questions. The younger generation is already doing that by questioning things and trying to have conversations. Our film also explores tradition, questions certain aspects of it and hopefully starts a dialogue. We hope it resonates with the youth and that they accept this new concept.

Sooraj ji, you return to the big screen after quite some time. What can audiences expect from you this time?

I think the film itself will answer that. I feel this film is very special because the three of us are very different individuals. We come from different generations and ways of life, and have taken different paths to reach where we are today. That has made this a very special collaboration.

Finally, what makes “Yeh Prem Moh Liya” special to you?

It is special because it brings together different perspectives and tells a story that questions certain traditions without losing the warmth of family.